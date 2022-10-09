What time will Brendan Fraser's Professionals Season 1 air on The CW? Details explored

Brendan Fraser's action series, Professionals, is set to make its US debut on The CW on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 9 PM ET. The show had earlier premiered outside the US in August 2020. The CW reportedly acquired the rights to the series in September last year.

The show revolves around a highly skilled security officer who's hired by a prominent billionaire after his high-tech medical satellite explodes on launch. Professionals features Brendan Fraser and Tom Welling, among many others, in key roles. Read on to find out more details about the show's plot, what to expect, and more.

Professionals season 1: Plot, trailer, what to expect, and more details

The CW 's official trailer for Professionals season 1 wastes no time as it quickly establishes the main plot and characters whilst also not giving away too many pivotal details that could potentially ruin the viewing experience. The trailer is filled with action and offers a peek into the stunning visuals that elevate the overall experience.

The trailer maintains a gripping tone that fans of action and spy dramas would certainly love. Along with the trailer, The CW's official YouTube channel also shared a synopsis of the show, which reads:

''Follow Vincent Corbo, a top-tier security operative, who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary - legal or not. After a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket's designer, billionaire futurist Peter Swann, who suspects sabotage.''

Viewers can expect a thrilling and entertaining action series that explores a number of complex and relevant themes pertaining to the workings of the government, corporate security, and many more.

The series was helmed by Jeff Most, who's widely known for his work on The Specialist, The Crow, and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. He also serves as one of the show's co-showrunners and executive producers along with Michael Colleary.

A quick look at Professionals cast

The TV series stars Brendan Fraser in the role of a billionaire named Peter Swann. Fraser looks stunning as Swann and he dominates the trailer with his raw charisma and screen presence. Apart from Professionals, Fraser is best known for his performances in various popular shows and films like The Mummy trilogy, The Affair, and The Whale, to name a few.

Starring alongside Fraser in another pivotal role is Tom Welling as security officer Vincent Corbo. Welling is equally impressive in his role in the series' trailer and the intrigue and mystery surrounding his character is one of the most fascinating aspects of the show.

Welling has appeared in quite a few films and shows over the years, including Smallville, Judging Amy, The Choice, and many more. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars many others in important supporting roles, like:

Stevel Marc as Tyler Raines

Elena Anaya as Graciela Davila

Ken Duken as Kurt Neumann

August Wittgenstein as Luther Bruhn

Jazzara Jaslyn as Jane Swann

You can watch Professionals on The CW on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

