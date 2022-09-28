4 new AMC show releases in October 2022

October will be a busy month for network channels and OTT platforms. Content from streaming platforms like Netflix alongside theatrical releases will keep the audience occupied throughout the month. With a list of new titles and seasons dropping in October, it won't be any different for AMC.

In this article, we list four of the upcoming titles on AMC in October 2022. The basket of content promises to be entertaining with a mixture of horror, drama, and comedy.

The Walking Dead, Sherman's Showcase, and more - 4 upcoming shows set to release on AMC in October 2022

1) Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (Image via AMC)

Date of Release - October 2, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

Interview with the Vampire is an upcoming supernatural series from the house of AMC. Created by Rolin Jones, the series is adapted from the 1976 novel of the same name by Anne Rice. The series stars Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson in the lead roles alongside Bailey Bass and Eric Bogosian.

A still from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (Image via AMC)

The series tells an epic story steeped in love and blood. Louise de Pointe du Lac was a self-destructive mortal longing for death before becoming a vampire, a change brought forth by Lestat de Lioncourt. This brings a new purpose and drives to Louise's life, which he had forsaken long ago. However, when Lioncourt brings in his latest recruit, a child vampire, Claudia, it upsets the balance between the three.

Interview with the Vampire chronicles their decades-long story of love, revenge, and atonement. The series is set to premiere on October 2, 2022, on AMC at 10 pm ET and will also be available on their streaming platform AMC+.

2) The Walking Dead Season 11

The Walking Dead Season 11 (Image via AMC)

Date of Release - October 2, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

The Walking Dead is an apocalyptic zombie horror series from AMC, airing for over a decade. Frank Darabont has created the series based on Robert Kirkman's comic book series of the same name. The show dropped the first two parts of its eleventh season in August 2021 and February 2022 and will release its final eight episodes on AMC on October 2, 2022.

The third installation of season 11 will continue after the events of Acts of God, the sixteenth episode of the season, where the Commonwealth betrayed the group's trust. The new episodes will see a confrontation between Daryl and his group and Lance with his army, along with other exciting developments.

So far, the episodes in season 11 have garnered good feedback from the audience and critics alike. With the end of the series in sight, anticipation for the final episodes is immense. Don't forget to catch the last episodes of The Walking Dead on AMC.

3) Documentary Now! Season 4

Documentary Now! (Image via IFC)

Date of Release - October 19, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

Documentary Now! is a mockumentary series from IFC that has proved popular since it first aired on August 20, 2015. The series has already aired three successful seasons and is set to release its fourth season on October 19, 2022, for streaming on AMC+ along with IFC at 10 pm ET.

A still from Documentary Now! Season 4 (Image via IFC)

Ideated by prominent comedians like Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas, the series creates fictitious parodies of notable documentaries. The upcoming season, dubbed Season 53, will star prominent actors like Cate Blanchett and Jonathan Pryce, among others.

4) Sherman's Showcase Season 2

Sherman's Showcase (Image via IFC)

Date of Release - October 26, 2022, at 10:30 pm ET.

Sherman's Showcase is a comedy anthology series showcasing multiple skits. Developed by Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, the series was first released on July 31, 2019, on IFC and garnered praise. It also released an hour-long Black History Month special on June 31, 2020. The second season was confirmed at the same time and is set to drop on IFC and AMC on October 26, 2022.

The second season is expected to develop the first season's aspects. Bashir Salahuddin returns as Sherman McDaniels, the host of the fictitious show that enthralls its audience through music, movie trailers, and comic skits.

With the list of titles dropping soon, AMC should be one of the channels on your radar.

