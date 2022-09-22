The Walking Dead season 11 episode 18 spoiler-free review: Carol makes a deal with Pamela Milton 

There's a point in The Walking Dead season 11 episode 18 where Daryl (Norman Reedus) asks, "What would he do?" This is a reference to his leader, adopted brother and best friend, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

In the wake of their former mentor's departure in season 9, the group has had to fend off The Whisperers and The Reapers on their own, in wars that have left them virtually crippled.

Leading up to The Walking Dead season 11 episode 18, the group became entagled in another kind of war - the political maneuverings and backstabbings of The Commonwealth.

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 18: The calm before the storm

In the opening minutes of The Walking Dead season 11 episode 18, we learn that Carol has struck a deal with the leader of The Commonwealth, Pamela Milton, to wipe the slate clean. For a minute, it feels like this will be a comparatively peaceful episode.

Can our central cast of characters leave the wrongdoings of The Commonwealth alone and move on with life? Of course not. Are they in the clear, with no villains on their trail? Also no.

In a sense, the duality of the episode building towards the insanity of the final few moments is what makes it so very special.

And then, there's Founder's Day. Residents of The Commonwealth throng the streets to satiate their souls with cotton candy and professional wrestling (yes, professional wrestling), not knowing the fate that is about to befall them.

This episode belongs to Norman Reedus who, much like his character Daryl, has evolved significantly over the years. Nobody could have imagined that the crossbow-wielding man from the earlier seasons would, one day, act as an uncle to Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) in the absence of both her adopted parents.

Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) depart for Oceanside, while others choose to stay behind. Important decisions are made in The Walking Dead season 11 episode 18 as the characters come to terms with their respective roles in the world.

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 18: Who does Pamela Milton feel a sense of kinship with?

One of the most heartwarming scenes in The Walking Dead season 11 episode 18 features Khary Payton (King Ezekiel) and Carol (Melissa McBride).

Laila Robins, who plays Governor Pamela Milton, spoke to SK POP about why Ezekiel is such a special character:

"He's always so positive. He has such a beautiful aura. I mean Khary, just as a human being is always super positive and keeping everyone in the team spirit and I...I just find him like a light. I enjoy his luminosity."

This is yet another strong episode of the iconic show. In many ways, The Walking Dead season 11 episode 18 is the calm before the storm of the final six episodes. The beauty of the show is that, even though the finish line is in sight, we have absolutely no idea of how the series will conclude.

The final eight episodes of the series will premiere on Sunday, October 2, at 9pm ET/8c on AMC , with the first two episodes being available on AMC+ that same night. Subsequent episodes will be available a week early on AMC+.

