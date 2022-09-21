"He really led the show so beautifully": The Walking Dead star Ross Marquand pays tribute to Andrew Lincoln (Exclusive)

The Walking Dead is preparing for its final block of eight episodes, and emotions are running high among the cast and the fans alike. As we look forward to how the show will conclude, it is impossible not to reflect on the many amazing moments that long-term aficionados have been blessed with over the years.

The Walking Dead began as the story of Rick Grimes, a sheriff's deputy played by Andrew Lincoln, who wakes from a coma and realizes that the world has changed. He comes across many survivors along the way, two of whom are Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand).

Even though Gilliam and Marquand are very much a part of the final episodes, Andrew Lincoln had to bid farewell to his cowboy boots in Season 9 to spend more time with his family in the United Kingdom. Needless to say, the cast of The Walking Dead misses him quite dearly.

We asked our favorite priest, who is presently struggling with his faith, and the one-armed leader of Alexandria if they missed their former leader. Their response was in the affirmative, with Marquand further stating:

"I mean he really led the show so beautifully."

The Walking Dead star Seth Gilliam hit us with a zinger!

Anyone who knows Seth Gilliam is aware that he's got a wicked sense of humor. He showed not a shred of sentimentality when SK POP asked him how his character has changed since Rick Grimes' departure:

"Father Gabriel got more to say."

While Gabriel has transformed into a more ruthless individual in comparison to his previous meek personality, Aaron has assumed a position of leadership on the show. The man who led the survivors of The Walking Dead to Alexandria is seemingly the leader of the community at this point.

While Marquand is certainly a big fan of Rick Grimes, he is an equally devoted admirer of Andrew Lincoln, the man behind the beloved character. He echoed the respect that his fellow castmate Josh McDermitt (Eugene) expressed for Lincoln during our recent interaction.

"Yeah, I think, on one hand whenever...to Seth's point, there's more time for other people. More characters to be developed. But also, Andy was such a fantastic leader."

Marquand continued talking about his love for Andrew Lincoln, calling him the best "Number 1" he's ever worked with. This is a reference to his name being the first on the call sheet for The Walking Dead.

"And I know that I speak for everybody working on the show - he's the best number 1 I have ever worked with. And we missed him like crazy once he left. It was definitely a noticeable absence once he left the show."

Well, fans need not despair because a Rick and Michonne spinoff is scheduled to hit our TV screens (and AMC+) next year. Whether Father Gabriel or Aaron will make it to the show remains to be seen for now.

The final eight episodes of The Walking Dead will premiere on Sunday, October 2 at 9pm ET/8c on AMC , with the first two episodes available on AMC+ that same night. Subsequent episodes will be available a week early on AMC+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far