"I love Rick, I love Michonne": The Walking Dead star Josh McDermitt reacts to the upcoming spinoff (Exclusive)

Even as The Walking Dead counts down to its final block of episodes in its eleventh season, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), the first couple of the apocalypse, are slated to return for their own spinoff in 2023.

The Walking Dead began as the story of Rick Grimes, a sheriff's deputy in search of his family. Along the way, he found a family of survivors in a world plagued by zombies and villains. He also found love in the form of Michonne, a katana-wielding, zombie-slaying warrior.

While Lincoln and Gurira departed the franchise in seasons 9 and 10, respectively, they stormed the stage at the San Diego Comic-Con and announced that their story was far from over.

SK POP was invited to be part of a roundtable to promote the final season of The Walking Dead. We asked Josh McDermitt, who plays Eugene in the series, about his thoughts on the upcoming show.

The Walking Dead star Josh McDermitt admits to loving Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira even more than he loves Rick Grimes and Michonne

There have been many stories written about how the cast of The Walking Dead is like a close-knit family. McDermitt stated how excited he was to see his friends return:

"I'm excited. I love Rick. I love Michonne. But I'm more in love with Andrew Lincoln and I love watching him work. I love watching Danai Gurira work. And seeing them bring their characters to life is always exciting. I was sad when they left. I understood that it was time for them to step away for a moment."

Even though he's one of the more senior members of the current cast, there was a time when he honed his acting chops by observing Lincoln and Gurira in action. He reiterated the same:

"But I had wished they didn't because I enjoyed working with them and enjoyed watching them work. I learned a lot from them. So, I'm excited to see it. I'm excited that the fans might get some answers and some closure to Rick's storyline. Might actually bring up a lot more questions that they'll have. Maybe it'll continue to go."

All we know about Rick Grimes at this moment in time is that he's been captured by a group called The CRM. We chanced upon the said community in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, but even the spinoff did not shed much light as to the whereabouts of the franchise favorite.

"But for sure, to have Andrew Lincoln as Rick in a part of the larger Walking Dead Universe story, it really fits. And to not have them there, there's a void. There's something missing. So, it's great to have them back. I love your shirt, by the way."

What shirt was this reporter wearing? Well, it was an Iron Maiden- The Number of The Beast t-shirt, to pay tribute to Eugene singing the band's song in season 10 of his all-time favorite show.

The final eight episodes of The Walking Dead will premiere on Sunday, October 2 at 9pm ET/8c on AMC, with the first two episodes being available on AMC+ that same night. Subsequent episodes will be available a week early on AMC+.

