The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 spoiler-free review: Negan rushes to The Commonwealth

There's a recap in the opening moments of The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 that brings home just how far we've come since the show began. However, this trip down memory lane is momentary as we're thrust into action immediately.

While The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 has a sense of urgency, it is also steeped in nostalgia. It is a homage to the journey that has led us to the eight final episodes.

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), once the most heinous villain in The Walking Dead universe, rushes to The Commonwealth to stop the devious deeds of one Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton). Even the tension that permeates The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 isn't enough to deter his potty mouth. This reviewer admits that he guffawed out loud during one of Negan's...Negan-isms.

The citizens of The Commonwealth, now aware of the extent of Sebastian Milton's crimes, come baying for his head. There is a feeling of unrest on the streets. Even Carol (Melissa McBride) realizes that things are amiss as she blissfully makes her blueberry pancakes. And if this wasn't enough, there's a horde of walkers heading towards The Commonwealth.

In The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17, Rosita (Christian Serratos) forgoes the Commonwealth Army uniform for a personal day. But, Mercer (Michael James Shaw) enlists her help in light of the threats being faced by The Commonwealth.

As we look forward, we also look back. There's a specific scene with Norman Reedus and Lauren Cohan that is tender, heartfelt and a treat for long-time viewers. One is left wondering if the story seems almost too vast to tell across the span of eight episodes. There are allusions to the past that can make you misty-eyed even in the face of the ongoing danger.

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17: How big a threat is Lance Hornsby?

More level-headed than The Governor, a better politician than Negan, and more ruthless in his own way than Alpha and Beta, Hornsby is one of the show's greatest villains. What separates him from the pack is the fact that he has a trained army, armored and armed to the hilt, at his disposal.

Leading up to the episode, Ross Marquand (Aaron) spoke to SK POP, revealing how dangerous Hornsby truly is:

"I think Hornsby is scary as hell. Because, you know, he's kinda like a used car salesman, and you immediately don't trust him but you're willing to give him a shot. And I think the death that Hornsby offers is a death by a thousand stabs...you know, it's much more calculated."

Marquand further added:

"He's [Hornsby] a very very shifty character. I feel like the villains in the past have been very, on the surface.. what you see is what you get. But with Hornsby, you really don't know."

Josh Hamilton does an exceptional job of playing this corrupt politician that's gunning for our band of heroes in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 17. As adept as our favorite characters are at battling evil, can they outmaneuver a master politician?

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 is amazing. When you look upon the strong cast of characters we've come to know and love over the years, you realize why all of AMC's spinoffs are necessary. Some of them seem underused in an ensemble cast.

If the remaining episodes are as strong as this one was, The Walking Dead will certainly end in a far stronger fashion than Game of Thrones did!

The series’ final eight episodes will premiere on Sunday, October 2 at 9pm ET/8c on AMC , with the first two episodes available on AMC+ that same night. Subsequent episodes will be available a week early on AMC+.

