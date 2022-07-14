House of the Dragon: Everything we know about Game of Thrones prequel so far

The highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, is set to premiere on August 21, 2022.

HBO confirmed the release date for the series in March 2022. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for its premiere.

The prequel was confirmed in October 2019 after the conclusion of Game of Thrones Season 8, which received mixed reviews from critics.

The plot of House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

On May 5, 2022, HBO Max's official YouTube channel dropped a teaser trailer for the series, along with a description that reads:

''History does not remember blood. It remembers names. August 21.''

The teaser trailer offers a peek into the show's gorgeously crafted world full of complex and fascinating characters. It showcases several interesting events set to unfold in the series. The atmosphere and tone of the series are quite similar to Game of Thrones, and fans of the show will certainly find the prequel intriguing.

The show is based on George R. R. Martin's acclaimed 2018 novel, Fire & Blood, which is a part of the iconic A Song of Ice and Fire series. It delves deep into the history of the Targaryens.

The first season of House of the Dragon, which will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on August 21, 2022, consists of 10 episodes. It is expected to follow the weekly release format.

The series stars Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans and Olivia Cooke, among many others, in pivotal roles.

House of the Dragon is created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal, who is best known for his work on Rampage and Hercules. Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal are the showrunners. They also executive-produce the series with others, including George Martin, Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt.

More details about Game of Thrones

Widely regarded as one of the greatest television shows of the 21st century, Game of Thrones enjoys a global fan following.

The official synopsis of the series on HBO reads:

''Trouble is brewing in Westeros. For the inhabitants of this world, control of the Iron Throne holds the lure of great power. But in a land where seasons can last a lifetime, winter is coming...and beyond the Great Wall that protects them, a forgotten evil has returned. HBO presents this epic series based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin.''

The show features a stunning ensemble cast, including the likes of Sean Bean, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Kit Harington and Lena Heady.

Several aspects of the show, including the characters, dialogues and soundtrack, have become part of pop culture. Although the eighth and final season received mixed reviews from critics, the series continues to be rated by several publications as one of the most influential shows of all time.

