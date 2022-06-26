4 top HBO Max releases in July 2022

After tons of successful releases in June, HBO Max will be back in July with more intriguing new titles. Irreverent comedies, thrilling mysteries and revamped cult classics are all set to premiere on HBO this month. Viewers will see the return of Nathan Fielder, often touted as the king of awkward comedy, the release of Pretty Little Liars' newest installation and more this upcoming month.

Check out the details of the best titles coming this July on HBO Max in a list that we have curated especially for you.

4 HBO Max releases that will keep you entertained this July

1) The Rehearsal - July 15

The Rehearsal (Image via HBO)

Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder is known for his critically-acclaimed reality comedy show Nathan for You, which ended in 2017 after offering top-tier irreverent comedy for four years on Comedy Central. Five years later, he will now be back with another solo show called The Rehearsal.

Nathan is famous for his eccentric brand of comedy which viewers will experience again in The Rehearsal as Nathan guides people on how to act in the most crucial moments of their lives. The show will follow Nathan as he creates custom simulations for his clients and directs them as to how they can act properly in these moments.

This show could be inspired from the finale of his previous show where he had helped a Bill Gates impersonator find his long lost love. He had prepared a stage rehearsal of their reunion with a paid actor which became a very important part of the finale. The Rehearsal is set to air on July 15, 2022, exclusively on HBO and HBO Max.

2) Rap Sh!t - July 21

Rap Sh!t (Image via HBO Max)

HBO Max is set to release a new American comedy series created by Issa Rae, creator of the popular series Insecure. The upcoming series, Rap Sh!t, revolves around two estranged high school friends as they reunite years later and decide to become a rap duo to make it big in the music industry.

Mia and Shawna, reunited high school friends from Miami, want to fulfill their shared dream of being popular rappers. Rap Sh!t follows them as they try to make an unforgettable impact on the music industry. The creators have created nuanced characters to keep things real and relevant. Rap Sh!t is set to drop on HBO Max on July 21, 2022.

3) Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin - July 28

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sins (Image via HBO Max)

Cult classic young adult mystery series Pretty Little Liars is getting a new spinoff called Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max. Although it does not revolve around the original cast of the Pretty Little Liars series, it is set in the same universe and features many references to its parent series.

Pretty Little Liars:Original Sin is a dark horror teen drama set in the fictional blue-collar town of Millwood. The show revolves around five new characters, Tabby Hayworth, Noa Oliver, Imogen Adams, Faran Briant and Minnie Honrada, who are being targeted and harassed by a mysterious masked assailant named A who intends to make the "liars" pay for the crimes their parents committed twenty years ago as well as their own sins.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is set to release on HBO Max on July 28, 2022.

4) House Party - July 28

House Party, 2022 (Image via IMDB)

The 1990 cult classic House Party is getting a complete makeover with a new plot which is set release next month. The original movie followed the events of a high school house party which got wild beyond control and landed the protagonists in trouble. It is still remembered fondly as a critical pop culture reference.

First look of House Party, 2022 (Image via Warner Bros.)

The updated version of the film will have the same name but a new story that is approriated with contemporary culture in mind. House Party 2022 follows two down-on-luck house cleaners who find themselves in the vacant mansion of LeBron James when he is out on a vacation overseas. In a bid to earn social cred and some cash on the side, they decide to throw a huge party. However, trouble ensues when one of LeBron's championship rings gets lost.

First look of House Party, 2022 (Image via Warner Bros.)

The film stars Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole in lead roles among other familiar faces. LeBron James, the producer of the film, is also expected to make a cameo. House Party is set to be a rollercoaster ride and it premieres on HBO Max on July 28, 2022.

Don't forget to catch these amazing new titles this July on the beloved streaming platform.

