What's coming to HBO between June 20-26 (Week 4), 2022?

HBO is coming up with three new releases on their platform for the fourth week of June. The month of June has proved to be quite the blessing for those who love to watch new films and series because all streaming platforms are releasing fresh titles every other week. Additionally, newer seasons of older, beloved shows are also making their way onto the streaming platforms.

Let us check out the new HBO releases slated to arrive between June 20 and June 26, 2022.

Top HBO releases to wrap up the fourth week of June

1) Mind Over Murder

The popular streaming platform is set to release a thrilling documentary series based on the murder of 68-year-old Helen Wilson in Beatrice, Nebraska. Mind Over Murder will have a total of six episodes that will air every Monday from June 20, 2022. The series will explore the mysterious case of Helen Wilson's murder, and the five confessions that followed in 1985.

The six suspects who were wrongfully convicted of murder of Helen Wilson in 1986

The six suspects were convicted after five of them confessed to the murder. However, they were exonerated after 20 years when DNA examination found them innocent. Mind Over Murder will present us with interviews of the six people so we can understand what truly happened. The series will see the cloud of mystery gradually give way to a more comprehensive understanding of the incident.

The hastened investigation was one of the primary reasons behind the erroneous conviction of the six suspects. DNA matches found using blood and semen samples from the crime scene pointed to a person other than the six suspects, but that was not taken into account.

The docuseries will shine light on the entirety of the case, and reveal the real perpetrator of the crime who has been arrested 20 years after the murder.

2) Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

After the success of their miniseries Chernobyl, HBO Documentary Films is set to release a documentary film by James Jones that also revolves around the explosion at the Chernobyl factory in Russia, which is deemed the worst man-made disaster in history.

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes will present newly-discovered archival footage that includes documentation of the entire incident involving Chernobyl in 1986. The film will unravel the state's intention to cover up the whole incident. The government tried its best to shrug off responsibility and keep the truth of the matter under wraps until the fall of the Soviet Union.

The documentary will also include interviews from people who were present at the time of the incident, and explore the damage that was done in the largest radioactive disaster. Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes is bound to offer a gripping and bone-chilling viewing experience as we come to face some of the truths of the incident. The documentary releases on June, 22 (Wednesday), 2022 at 9 PM ET.

3) Westworld

Westworld is premiering its fourth season on June 26, 2022 at 9 PM ET. The Emmy-winning series is a dystopian science-fiction drama inspired by the 1973 film of the same name. The story is set in a futuristic Wild West-themed amusement park that is hosted by androids called hosts who are used for whatever the guests want and are programmed to not hurt humans.

The story revolves around the hosts as they become sentient after a new update. They are reminded of the injuries and abuse inflicted on them by the visitors of the park previously. The series goes on to unravel a web of mysteries and reveal the true form of the hosts.

The third season introduced to the autonomous Articial Intelligence Rehoboam which is responsible for running all human affairs. The fourth seasonwill follow right after and offer further information about this dystopian future.

Westworld has received positive acclaim for its screenplay, visuals, and themes, and has won nine Primetime Emmys till date.

These are some of the upcoming HBO releases for Week 4 of June 2022. Don't forget to tune in!

