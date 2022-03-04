What happens if a nuclear power plant explodes? Ukraine warns of disaster "10 times larger than Chernobyl" as fire breaks out at Zaporizhzhia

A fire broke out in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the early hours of Friday, as per Ukrainian officials. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter to share that Russian troops were allegedly firing the nuclear power plant "from all sides."
The minister warned that if the plant blows up due to continued shelling, it can cause a disaster “10 times larger than Chernobyl.” He further urged the troops to cease the fire with immediate effect and asked them to allow firefighters to create a security zone in the area:
Andriy Tuz, a spokesperson for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, also reported the incident through a video posted on Telegram. Tuz also spoke to the Associated Press to issue a warning about the possible threat:
“We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire. There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”
However, Tuz clarified that there has been no threat of radiation spreading from the plant so far. Livestream video from the nuclear plant showed at least one building on fire, with sounds of explosions and car alarms in the background.
A look into the effects of nuclear power plant explosion
Nuclear power plants are often described as power stations that use heat from nuclear reactors to generate electricity. According to the Virginia Department of Health, a nuclear power plant produces steam for generating electricity while using uranium fuel.
Therefore, in case of a nuclear power plant explosion, steam and radioactive materials may be released from the venue as a result of the pressure, heat, and rapid release of energy from the nuclear reactors.
Nuclear explosions can generate radioactive debris and radiation that are often considered harmful to humans. These materials can also cause radiation sickness, moderate to severe burns, eye damage, as well as long-term illnesses like radiation-induced cancer.
A severe nuclear power plant explosion can even have adverse effects on climate that can last for months to years.
The Chernobyl nuclear disaster is considered to be one of the worst nuclear accidents in history. It is one of only two nuclear accidents that recorded a maximum severity of seven on the International Nuclear Event Scale.
The incident occurred on April 26, 1986, at the No. 4 reactor in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Pripyat during a safety test on the steam turbine of an RBMK-type nuclear reactor.
The disaster resulted in mass casualties, had widespread effect on the environment, and caused more than $200 billion in economic damage.
Twitter express concern over Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant fire
In the middle of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, a fire broke out in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station and left Ukrainian officials deeply concerned.
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky took to social media to condemn the “terror attack” and asked the attacking forces to stop before turning the situation into a “nuclear disaster.”
According to CNN, officials confirmed that the fire was later extinguished and that the nuclear plant did not sustain any major damage. However, several people took to Twitter to express their concern over the situation:
Meanwhile, other social media users also remembered the disastrous Chernobyl nuclear incident in light of the latest scare:
As reactions continue to pour in online, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mentioned that no change in the reported radiation levels has been noticed around the area and that the fire did not affect any "essential" equipment.
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station located in Enerhodar, Ukraine, is considered to be the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and one of the 10 largest plants in the world.