"Sheer cruelty" - Viral video of Russian Tank running over car in Ukraine sparks concern online

A Russian tank allegedly ran over a civilian’s car following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The harrowing moment was captured on video and widely circulated on social media.

In the video, the tank can be seen swerving towards the car and crushing the vehicle while people filming the moment can be heard screaming in the background. The tank continued to remain on top of the car before rolling backwards.

Trigger Warning: The following video may contain disturbing content

Ann is still European 🌍Stand with Ukraine 🌻🇺🇦 @56blackcat



A Russian tank swerves & runs over civilian car.



Peacekeepers my ass.

This is sheer cruelty.

Fortunately, the driver of the car survived the attack and was later seen being pulled out alive from the dilapidated vehicle. The viral video sparked major concern among social media users and the driver’s survival was deemed to be miraculous by many.

"Lost touch with humanity" - Twitter reacts to the footage of Russian Tank crushing car in Ukraine

Video showing Russian tank crushing a car in Ukraine went viral online (Image via Getty Images)

A horrifying video documenting a Russian tank running over a car in Ukraine went viral online amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The incident reportedly took place in Kyiv’s Obolon district and involved a Strela-10 tank.

The driver miraculously survived the incident and was seen being pulled out of the demolished vehicle in another video. Several people rushed to the scene to rescue the man, but the extent of his injuries remains unknown.

One video also provided a detailed look into the damaged car, showing smashed windows, destroyed roof and ruined tires. Following the incident, several people took to Twitter to condemn the attack and expressed concern for the victim:

Hananya Naftali @HananyaNaftali



The Russian thugs have lost touch with humanity. A Russian tank runs over a driving civilian car in Ukraine.The Russian thugs have lost touch with humanity. #UkraineRussia A Russian tank runs over a driving civilian car in Ukraine.The Russian thugs have lost touch with humanity. #UkraineRussia https://t.co/q5QzVTdJL0

Олександр Мережко @3TrAmvL026aJRar Russian tank in Kyiv deliberately runs over a car. Horrible war crime. Russian tank in Kyiv deliberately runs over a car. Horrible war crime. https://t.co/rmiYUKCPnr

Aleph א #IStandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 @no_itsmyturn

Kyiv oblast

#Ukraine The man whose car was rammed and crushed by alleged Russian strela has been rescued,Kyiv oblast The man whose car was rammed and crushed by alleged Russian strela has been rescued, Kyiv oblast#Ukraine https://t.co/qqikd1Efel

Watch Captain ⚔ @WatchCapt Russian tank purposely runs over Ukrainian civilian in a car. The civilian was gravely injured in the documented War Crime. #UkraineInvasion Russian tank purposely runs over Ukrainian civilian in a car. The civilian was gravely injured in the documented War Crime. #UkraineInvasion https://t.co/jfoOSSDJmh

serdar @null3534 #UkraineUnderAttack #russianinvasion

#StopPutin It^s a bloody russian cruelty. A Russian tank runs over a civilian car in Kyiv without a reason. The driver miraculously survived. #UkraineRussia It^s a bloody russian cruelty. A Russian tank runs over a civilian car in Kyiv without a reason. The driver miraculously survived. #UkraineRussia #UkraineUnderAttack #russianinvasion #StopPutin https://t.co/5Ioz1yErYC

❦Blue❦ماريا @nblue960



joe•iuculano @joe_iuculano

Russian tank runs over fleeing car, driver trapped inside, still alive...



Footage taken from Oh my god...Russian tank runs over fleeing car, driver trapped inside, still alive...Footage taken from #cbcnetwork Oh my god...Russian tank runs over fleeing car, driver trapped inside, still alive...Footage taken from #cbcnetwork https://t.co/u3Bo4a2alT

The Church of Max Keiser @BitcoinAsHope Check out Russian tank runs over civilian car… Putin the Madman? Check out Russian tank runs over civilian car… Putin the Madman? 👇 https://t.co/5FUcUQMcny

cgb88🇺🇸™️⚖️ @cgb883



Barbara Poeta @PoetaBarbara Just saw the actual video of that Russian tank deliberately & intentionally going out of his way to crush that moving car & even running over it again from the side & dragging it. I would have to say that these Russian soldiers are vicious murderers. That victim was a civilian. Just saw the actual video of that Russian tank deliberately & intentionally going out of his way to crush that moving car & even running over it again from the side & dragging it. I would have to say that these Russian soldiers are vicious murderers. That victim was a civilian.

安平 Emma(新生号） @PingRyan2016

Anybody starts a war for any reason will go to hell!

A Russian tank crushes the car of an innocent civilian in Ukraine

War is so cruelAnybody starts a war for any reason will go to hell!A Russian tank crushes the car of an innocent civilian in Ukraine War is so cruelAnybody starts a war for any reason will go to hell!A Russian tank crushes the car of an innocent civilian in Ukraine💔💔💔 https://t.co/O920dAtHA2

In addition to the online reactions, witnesses from the scene also shared their statements about the incident. Kyiv resident Viktor Berbash told local reporters:

“I saw an armored vehicle and there was automatic fire. And here this car, with probably an anti-aircraft gun on it, was already here.”

The 58-year-old also dubbed the incident a deliberate attack:

“It was not by chance, it was for fun, there was no need for this. And it just ran into this car. Stopped, reversed over it again and drove on.”

The footage came as Russian troops continued to advance towards the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday, February 25. Fresh explosions were also reported in the city while the sounds of sirens and gunshots filled the streets.

The large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine started after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his "special military operation" in the Donbas area of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

