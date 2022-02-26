"Sheer cruelty" - Viral video of Russian Tank running over car in Ukraine sparks concern online

A Russian tank allegedly ran over a civilian’s car following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The harrowing moment was captured on video and widely circulated on social media.
In the video, the tank can be seen swerving towards the car and crushing the vehicle while people filming the moment can be heard screaming in the background. The tank continued to remain on top of the car before rolling backwards.
Trigger Warning: The following video may contain disturbing content
Fortunately, the driver of the car survived the attack and was later seen being pulled out alive from the dilapidated vehicle. The viral video sparked major concern among social media users and the driver’s survival was deemed to be miraculous by many.
"Lost touch with humanity" - Twitter reacts to the footage of Russian Tank crushing car in Ukraine
A horrifying video documenting a Russian tank running over a car in Ukraine went viral online amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The incident reportedly took place in Kyiv’s Obolon district and involved a Strela-10 tank.
The driver miraculously survived the incident and was seen being pulled out of the demolished vehicle in another video. Several people rushed to the scene to rescue the man, but the extent of his injuries remains unknown.
One video also provided a detailed look into the damaged car, showing smashed windows, destroyed roof and ruined tires. Following the incident, several people took to Twitter to condemn the attack and expressed concern for the victim:
In addition to the online reactions, witnesses from the scene also shared their statements about the incident. Kyiv resident Viktor Berbash told local reporters:
“I saw an armored vehicle and there was automatic fire. And here this car, with probably an anti-aircraft gun on it, was already here.”
The 58-year-old also dubbed the incident a deliberate attack:
“It was not by chance, it was for fun, there was no need for this. And it just ran into this car. Stopped, reversed over it again and drove on.”
The footage came as Russian troops continued to advance towards the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday, February 25. Fresh explosions were also reported in the city while the sounds of sirens and gunshots filled the streets.
The large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine started after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his "special military operation" in the Donbas area of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.