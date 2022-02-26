×
"Sheer cruelty" - Viral video of Russian Tank running over car in Ukraine sparks concern online

A Russian tank allegedly ran over a civilian&rsquo;s car in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict between the countries (Image via whossiry/Twitter and Genya Savilov/Getty Images)
A Russian tank allegedly ran over a civilian's car in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict between the countries (Image via whossiry/Twitter and Genya Savilov/Getty Images)
Barsha Roy
ANALYST
Modified Feb 26, 2022 09:39 PM IST
News

A Russian tank allegedly ran over a civilian’s car following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The harrowing moment was captured on video and widely circulated on social media.

In the video, the tank can be seen swerving towards the car and crushing the vehicle while people filming the moment can be heard screaming in the background. The tank continued to remain on top of the car before rolling backwards.

Trigger Warning: The following video may contain disturbing content

Graphic ⚠️ A Russian tank swerves & runs over civilian car.Peacekeepers my ass.This is sheer cruelty. https://t.co/JMMgTobm9X

Fortunately, the driver of the car survived the attack and was later seen being pulled out alive from the dilapidated vehicle. The viral video sparked major concern among social media users and the driver’s survival was deemed to be miraculous by many.

"Lost touch with humanity" - Twitter reacts to the footage of Russian Tank crushing car in Ukraine

Video showing Russian tank crushing a car in Ukraine went viral online (Image via Getty Images)
Video showing Russian tank crushing a car in Ukraine went viral online (Image via Getty Images)

A horrifying video documenting a Russian tank running over a car in Ukraine went viral online amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The incident reportedly took place in Kyiv’s Obolon district and involved a Strela-10 tank.

The driver miraculously survived the incident and was seen being pulled out of the demolished vehicle in another video. Several people rushed to the scene to rescue the man, but the extent of his injuries remains unknown.

One video also provided a detailed look into the damaged car, showing smashed windows, destroyed roof and ruined tires. Following the incident, several people took to Twitter to condemn the attack and expressed concern for the victim:

A Russian tank runs over a driving civilian car in Ukraine.The Russian thugs have lost touch with humanity. #UkraineRussia https://t.co/q5QzVTdJL0
#Russian tank runs over man in #Ukraine driving his car.The man is alive.Thank God https://t.co/zp2gCfeS4M
Russian tank in Kyiv deliberately runs over a car. Horrible war crime. https://t.co/rmiYUKCPnr
The man whose car was rammed and crushed by alleged Russian strela has been rescued, Kyiv oblast#Ukraine https://t.co/qqikd1Efel
Russian tank purposely runs over Ukrainian civilian in a car. The civilian was gravely injured in the documented War Crime. #UkraineInvasion https://t.co/jfoOSSDJmh
It^s a bloody russian cruelty. A Russian tank runs over a civilian car in Kyiv without a reason. The driver miraculously survived. #UkraineRussia #UkraineUnderAttack #russianinvasion #StopPutin https://t.co/5Ioz1yErYC
Graphic ⚠️ A Russian tank swerves & runs over civilian car.Peacekeepers? 😡This is sheer cruelty. https://t.co/3pANaW5KAI
Oh my god...Russian tank runs over fleeing car, driver trapped inside, still alive...Footage taken from #cbcnetwork https://t.co/u3Bo4a2alT
Check out Russian tank runs over civilian car… Putin the Madman? 👇 https://t.co/5FUcUQMcny
⚠️ A Russian tank swerves & runs over civilian car.My soul hurts. Putin is a tyrant! #FVP https://t.co/U1D9Dkg7sn
Just saw the actual video of that Russian tank deliberately & intentionally going out of his way to crush that moving car & even running over it again from the side & dragging it. I would have to say that these Russian soldiers are vicious murderers. That victim was a civilian.
War is so cruelAnybody starts a war for any reason will go to hell!A Russian tank crushes the car of an innocent civilian in Ukraine💔💔💔 https://t.co/O920dAtHA2

In addition to the online reactions, witnesses from the scene also shared their statements about the incident. Kyiv resident Viktor Berbash told local reporters:

“I saw an armored vehicle and there was automatic fire. And here this car, with probably an anti-aircraft gun on it, was already here.”

The 58-year-old also dubbed the incident a deliberate attack:

“It was not by chance, it was for fun, there was no need for this. And it just ran into this car. Stopped, reversed over it again and drove on.”

The footage came as Russian troops continued to advance towards the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday, February 25. Fresh explosions were also reported in the city while the sounds of sirens and gunshots filled the streets.

Also Read Article Continues below

The large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine started after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his "special military operation" in the Donbas area of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
