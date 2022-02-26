Who was Vitaly Shakun? Tributes pour in after Ukrainian soldier blows himself up along with a bridge to stop Russian tanks

Ukrainian soldier Vitaly Shakun, who blew himself up along a bridge in the Kherson region to prevent Russian tanks, is being hailed as a hero amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Shakun was manning a bridge near Crimea when Russian soldiers advanced towards the area and mined the bridge. Shortly after, he realized the only way to stop the Russian troops was to blow up the bridge.

Visegrád 24 🇨🇿🇭🇺🇵🇱🇸🇰 @visegrad24 Vitaly Skakun is hailed as a hero after sacrificing his life to blow up the Henichesky Bridge.



The bridge was mined but a Russian column was advancing and there was no time to detonate it remotely.



Skakun radioed his unit and told them he would do it manually, saying goodbye. Vitaly Skakun is hailed as a hero after sacrificing his life to blow up the Henichesky Bridge.The bridge was mined but a Russian column was advancing and there was no time to detonate it remotely. Skakun radioed his unit and told them he would do it manually, saying goodbye. https://t.co/6gqIFxlc01

The soldier immediately radioed his battalion and carried out the mission by exploding the bridge, sacrificing his own life in the process. Shakun’s heroic move reportedly slowed down the Russian advances and allowed his comrades to regroup for a strategized defense against the opponents.

A look back into the life and sacrifice of Vitaly Shakun

Soldier Vitaly Shakun is being remembered as a war hero for his sacrifice (Image via General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Facebook)

Vitaly Shakun was a marine soldier and part of the Ukrainian army who recently sacrificed his own life while fighting for his country during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, Shakun was manning the Henichesk Bridge in the Kherson region near Crimea when he faced one of the first sets of Russian tanks advancing towards the area. The soldier immediately realized the only way to stop their enemy was to blow up the bridge manually.

Shortly after, he informed his comrades about his plans. The battalion heard an explosion within a few seconds as the soldier detonated the explosives. Shakun did not have enough time to escape and decided to blow himself up along the mined bridge to prevent the Russian troops.

His heroic story of sacrifice was later shared on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The post mentioned that Shakun was among the separate battalions of marines who met one of the first enemies of the Ukrainian army in the Crimean Isthmus.

The area has been defined as "one of the most difficult places on the map of Ukraine” at the moment.

Authorities further mentioned that the bridge on Genichesky road had to be blown to stop the advances of the Russian tank column, and Shakun volunteered to perform the task:

"Vitaliy Volodymyrovych Skakun, an engineer of a separate battalion, volunteered to perform this task. The bridge was mined, but he did not have time to leave. According to the brothers, Vitaliy got in touch and said that he was blowing up the bridge. An explosion was heard immediately. Our brother died.”

Tributes pour in following the Ukrainian soldier's heroic sacrifice

Shakun’s heroic deed reportedly slowed down the Russian army and allowed the Ukrainian unit to redeploy and plan its defense. Following Shakun’s demise, several people took to social media to remember his sacrifice for his country:

Olga Tokariuk @olgatokariuk This young man - Vitaly Skakun - was a Ukrainian marine, who blew himself up with a bridge near city of Henichesk (Kherson region of Southern Ukraine) to halt the enemy.

He died defending his country and will not be forgotten. RIP hero This young man - Vitaly Skakun - was a Ukrainian marine, who blew himself up with a bridge near city of Henichesk (Kherson region of Southern Ukraine) to halt the enemy.He died defending his country and will not be forgotten. RIP hero https://t.co/z71ftkoHh3

Special Operators @Spec_Operators Ukrainian soldier Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovych deployed to the Henichesk bridge in the Kherson province has been hailed as a hero for blowing himself up to destroy a bridge in an effort to stop Russian tanks from invading his country. (25/02/2022) Ukrainian soldier Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovych deployed to the Henichesk bridge in the Kherson province has been hailed as a hero for blowing himself up to destroy a bridge in an effort to stop Russian tanks from invading his country. (25/02/2022) 🇺🇦Ukrainian soldier Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovych deployed to the Henichesk bridge in the Kherson province has been hailed as a hero for blowing himself up to destroy a bridge in an effort to stop Russian tanks from invading his country. (25/02/2022) https://t.co/2VHeHLcVll

Hussam A Alnhar @hussamalnhar



The General Staff of the Armed Forces of

UnderAttack Glory to Ukraine and glory to VitalyThe General Staff of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine announced a brave action by Vitaly Skakun, who was part of a marine battalion aimed at blocking the #Henichesk Bridge in the southern Kherson region. #Ukraine UnderAttack #Russia Glory to Ukraine and glory to VitalyThe General Staff of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine announced a brave action by Vitaly Skakun, who was part of a marine battalion aimed at blocking the #Henichesk Bridge in the southern Kherson region.#UkraineUnderAttack #Russia https://t.co/hOHTpMcsHE

fern martins @fmartins911 My condolences to the family of Vitaly Shakun who was manning the Henichesk bridge in Kherson when Russians advanced

His group decided to blow it up to stop them - he had not time to escape, so detonated the explosives while in the blast zone My condolences to the family of Vitaly Shakun who was manning the Henichesk bridge in Kherson when Russians advancedHis group decided to blow it up to stop them - he had not time to escape, so detonated the explosives while in the blast zone https://t.co/0qismSNCHI

FroggieO @OFroggie UKRAINE SOLDIER BLOWS UP BRIDGE IN HENICHESK

HALTING ADVANCING RUSSIAN TANK COLUMN



VITALY SHAKUN DIED AFTER PLANTING

EXPLOSIVES NOT HAVING TIME TO ESCAPE

DANGER.



VITALY'S HEROIC ACT SLOWED A RUSSIAN

TANK ADVANCE. HIS HEROISM WILL BE

REMEMBERED AND CELEBRATED BY UKRAINE

NATION. UKRAINE SOLDIER BLOWS UP BRIDGE IN HENICHESKHALTING ADVANCING RUSSIAN TANK COLUMNVITALY SHAKUN DIED AFTER PLANTINGEXPLOSIVES NOT HAVING TIME TO ESCAPEDANGER.VITALY'S HEROIC ACT SLOWED A RUSSIANTANK ADVANCE. HIS HEROISM WILL BEREMEMBERED AND CELEBRATED BY UKRAINENATION.

Weserübung @Weserubung_ this is Vitaliy Skakun,



A Ukrainian marine who decided to sacrifice himself to blow up a critical bridge next to Henichesk in Southern Ukraine to delay russian occupational troops.



He died alone But he lives among men. this is Vitaliy Skakun, A Ukrainian marine who decided to sacrifice himself to blow up a critical bridge next to Henichesk in Southern Ukraine to delay russian occupational troops. He died alone But he lives among men. https://t.co/WXiKemiZls

Michael Saag @MichaelSaag R.I.P Skakun Vitaliy

"To stop the advance of the tank column, the decision was to blow up the Henichesk bridge. The engineer Skakun Vitaliy volunteered to perform this task. He mined the brdige but couldn't leave and blew it up together with himself." R.I.P Skakun Vitaliy "To stop the advance of the tank column, the decision was to blow up the Henichesk bridge. The engineer Skakun Vitaliy volunteered to perform this task. He mined the brdige but couldn't leave and blew it up together with himself." https://t.co/1khI8Mh7uR

Chris Luke @DrChrisLukeCork Winter in Europe



The bravery of the Ukrainians

is humbling and inspiring



February 25th 2022



RIP Vitaly Shakun Winter in EuropeThe bravery of the Ukrainians is humbling and inspiring February 25th 2022RIP Vitaly Shakun https://t.co/hFyIMVYklA

Issy van Randwyck @issy_van_rand Vitaly Shakun - Giving his life to help his country. An extraordinarily brave man - please please donate to ⁦ @chooselove ⁩ to help the Ukrainian refugees Vitaly Shakun - Giving his life to help his country. An extraordinarily brave man - please please donate to ⁦@chooselove⁩ to help the Ukrainian refugees https://t.co/tOQ20YyhBl

Vitaly Shakun is among the many Ukrainian soldiers praised by the netizens for their bravery amid the Russo-Ukraine crisis. According to CNN, one senior defense official mentioned that Russian troops are facing “more resistance than they expected” as the Ukrainian army continues to fight.

Meanwhile, Marine Corps Command has reportedly decided to present a posthumous award to soldier Shakun for his heroic sacrifice.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha