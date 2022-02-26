×
Create
Notifications

What did Joy Behar say? The View host sparks outrage for “tone-deaf” comments on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Joy Behar&rsquo;s recent comments on the Russian-Ukraine conflict have not veen been received well (Image via Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images)
Joy Behar’s recent comments on the Russian-Ukraine conflict have not veen been received well (Image via Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images)
Anupal Sraban Neog
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 26, 2022 05:16 AM IST
Feature

Joy Behar has sparked controversy for a recent remark on her show The View, where she said that the war in Ukraine could disrupt her European vacation. The co-host stuck her foot in her mouth while the panelists discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Co-host Sunny Hostin discussed the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine before Joy spoke about her delayed travel plans to Italy in between the Covid-19 pandemic. Sunny said:

“Estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded, and this is going to start a refugee crisis in Europe. We’re talking about 5 million people that are going to be displaced. It’s heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen.”
Joy Behar’s tone deaf contribution to the Ukrainian invasion https://t.co/YaOIGFl4Fa

The comedian then mentioned that she was scared about what would happen in Western Europe during this crisis. She said:

“You know, you plan a trip. You want to go there. I want to go to Italy for four years, and I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic. And now this. It’s like, ‘What’s gonna happen there?’”

Her comment was a reference to the Russian invasion, closing in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday. She even called Vladimir Putin a singular sensation in a certain sort of way.

Joy Behar’s comments and the internet’s response

Amidst the alarming situation in Ukraine, Joy Behar’s recent comment led to an online debate. The 79-year-old mentioned she was worried about her vacation plans for the place and was eventually trolled by the public on social media:

Please keep @JoyVBehar in your thoughts and prayers during this invasion of the the Ukraine. #prayforjoy twitter.com/liz_wheeler/st…
No one is suffering over Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine as much as @JoyVBehar. Thoughts and prayers. twitter.com/jonahdispatch/…
#OnceIUsedToThink Putin invading the Ukraine wouldn't be so bad but then it messed up my vacation plans -Joy Behar probably
I just wanted to express the nebula-sized well of grief I’m currently treading through having heard the news that Joy Behar’s trip to Europe might be affected by that whole Ukraine “thing”.Tragic beyond tragic.
@HardFactorNews Joy Behar should fly out to Ukraine for her much needed and we’ll deserved vacation…
Deleted a tweet. Too similar to what Joy Behar did recently. I do not want to be lumped in like that. It was not my attention to minimize a scary conflict right now. My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine.
"This whole Ukraine thing might ruin my vacation plans," said Joy Behar, non-come-Italy
During a discussion about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, The View co-host Joy Behar says she is ‘scared of what’s going to happen in Western Europe’ and how it will impact potential travel to Italy https://t.co/bOTnBWizaa
I kinda think Joy Behar's worry over a planned trip to Italy in light of the fears of those under attack in Ukraine is indicative of the same underlying issue that causes people to be "over" COVID and ignore the fact that for the vulnerable, it's definitely NOT over. ME ME ME!
Everyone please keep @JoyVBehar in your thoughts and prayers. Just is having a rough time with this Ukraine situation. Hang in there joy, you’ll get to Italy. #prayersforjoy https://t.co/d45viEZ2nK

Before Behar, AnnaLynne McCord was also criticized on social media for her poetry related to the situation.

McCord shared a poem on Twitter that begged Vladimir Putin for peace. She tweeted after Russian forces began the assault and wrote:

“Dear President Vladimir Putin, I’m so sorry that I was not your mother, I can’t imagine how it feels in your heart, but I know if I was your mother, I would be a start.”
Joy Behar was worried about her European vacation, which was not liked by the public (Image via Lou Rocco/Getty Images)
Joy Behar was worried about her European vacation, which was not liked by the public (Image via Lou Rocco/Getty Images)

AnnaLynne also stated that she could not imagine the authoritarian’s pain as a child to believe that he lived in a cruel and unjust world. She added that she could not believe she was born too late to be Putin’s mother.

Also Read Article Continues below

The situation in Ukraine has led several well-known people to post their opinions on social media and other places. It remains to be seen how many others will get embroiled in the controversies in the upcoming days.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी