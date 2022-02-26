What did Joy Behar say? The View host sparks outrage for “tone-deaf” comments on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Joy Behar has sparked controversy for a recent remark on her show The View, where she said that the war in Ukraine could disrupt her European vacation. The co-host stuck her foot in her mouth while the panelists discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Co-host Sunny Hostin discussed the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine before Joy spoke about her delayed travel plans to Italy in between the Covid-19 pandemic. Sunny said:

“Estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded, and this is going to start a refugee crisis in Europe. We’re talking about 5 million people that are going to be displaced. It’s heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen.”

Pitit Bondye @samjeanonline Joy Behar’s tone deaf contribution to the Ukrainian invasion Joy Behar’s tone deaf contribution to the Ukrainian invasion https://t.co/YaOIGFl4Fa

The comedian then mentioned that she was scared about what would happen in Western Europe during this crisis. She said:

“You know, you plan a trip. You want to go there. I want to go to Italy for four years, and I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic. And now this. It’s like, ‘What’s gonna happen there?’”

Her comment was a reference to the Russian invasion, closing in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday. She even called Vladimir Putin a singular sensation in a certain sort of way.

Joy Behar’s comments and the internet’s response

Amidst the alarming situation in Ukraine, Joy Behar’s recent comment led to an online debate. The 79-year-old mentioned she was worried about her vacation plans for the place and was eventually trolled by the public on social media:

BeerMan @cleaningtowels

-Joy Behar probably #OnceIUsedToThink Putin invading the Ukraine wouldn't be so bad but then it messed up my vacation plans-Joy Behar probably #OnceIUsedToThink Putin invading the Ukraine wouldn't be so bad but then it messed up my vacation plans -Joy Behar probably

Zach Campbell @ZCampbell_SI I just wanted to express the nebula-sized well of grief I’m currently treading through having heard the news that Joy Behar’s trip to Europe might be affected by that whole Ukraine “thing”.



Tragic beyond tragic. I just wanted to express the nebula-sized well of grief I’m currently treading through having heard the news that Joy Behar’s trip to Europe might be affected by that whole Ukraine “thing”.Tragic beyond tragic.

Hector 🍌 Rivera @hektorio954 @HardFactorNews Joy Behar should fly out to Ukraine for her much needed and we’ll deserved vacation… @HardFactorNews Joy Behar should fly out to Ukraine for her much needed and we’ll deserved vacation…

Wolf MacLeod @wolf_macleod Deleted a tweet. Too similar to what Joy Behar did recently.



I do not want to be lumped in like that. It was not my attention to minimize a scary conflict right now. My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine. Deleted a tweet. Too similar to what Joy Behar did recently. I do not want to be lumped in like that. It was not my attention to minimize a scary conflict right now. My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine.

Combogalis @TheRampello "This whole Ukraine thing might ruin my vacation plans," said Joy Behar, non-come-Italy "This whole Ukraine thing might ruin my vacation plans," said Joy Behar, non-come-Italy

Oshun @Oshun05979483 During a discussion about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, The View co-host Joy Behar says she is ‘scared of what’s going to happen in Western Europe’ and how it will impact potential travel to Italy During a discussion about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, The View co-host Joy Behar says she is ‘scared of what’s going to happen in Western Europe’ and how it will impact potential travel to Italy https://t.co/bOTnBWizaa

Sense and nonsense. @marthalt I kinda think Joy Behar's worry over a planned trip to Italy in light of the fears of those under attack in Ukraine is indicative of the same underlying issue that causes people to be "over" COVID and ignore the fact that for the vulnerable, it's definitely NOT over. ME ME ME! I kinda think Joy Behar's worry over a planned trip to Italy in light of the fears of those under attack in Ukraine is indicative of the same underlying issue that causes people to be "over" COVID and ignore the fact that for the vulnerable, it's definitely NOT over. ME ME ME!

Gary Eaton @vrlowlife Everyone please keep @JoyVBehar in your thoughts and prayers. Just is having a rough time with this Ukraine situation. Hang in there joy, you’ll get to Italy. #prayersforjoy Everyone please keep @JoyVBehar in your thoughts and prayers. Just is having a rough time with this Ukraine situation. Hang in there joy, you’ll get to Italy. #prayersforjoy https://t.co/d45viEZ2nK

Before Behar, AnnaLynne McCord was also criticized on social media for her poetry related to the situation.

McCord shared a poem on Twitter that begged Vladimir Putin for peace. She tweeted after Russian forces began the assault and wrote:

“Dear President Vladimir Putin, I’m so sorry that I was not your mother, I can’t imagine how it feels in your heart, but I know if I was your mother, I would be a start.”

Joy Behar was worried about her European vacation, which was not liked by the public (Image via Lou Rocco/Getty Images)

AnnaLynne also stated that she could not imagine the authoritarian’s pain as a child to believe that he lived in a cruel and unjust world. She added that she could not believe she was born too late to be Putin’s mother.

The situation in Ukraine has led several well-known people to post their opinions on social media and other places. It remains to be seen how many others will get embroiled in the controversies in the upcoming days.

