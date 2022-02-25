What did AnnaLynne McCord do? Actress' poetry for Putin backfires amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

AnnaLynne McCord responded to the current situation in Russia with poetry. However, this move was not loved by the public.

The actress was criticized after she tweeted a poem where she begged Vladimir Putin for peace. She posted the poem after Russian forces started the assault, stating:

“Dear President Vladimir Putin, I’m so sorry that I was not your mother. I can’t imagine how it feels in your heart, but I know if I was your mother, I would be a start.”

AnnaLynne McCord @IAMannalynnemcc Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… https://t.co/LbDFBHVWJf

AnnaLynne McCord shared the video on February 24 in a bid to request peace between Russia and Ukraine. She addressed the video to the Russian president after he ordered his troops to invade Ukraine on Thursday.

She said:

“If I was a mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight, the world unfurled before our eyes, a pure demise of nation sitting peaceful under the night sky. If I was your mother, the world would have been warm.”

AnnaLynne McCord tweeted the video on February 24 (Image via Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

The 90210 star mentioned that she could not imagine the pain the authoritarian may have felt as a child to believe that he lived in a cruel and unjust world. She said that she could not believe she was born too late to be Putin’s mother.

The internet responds to AnnaLynne McCord’s poem

Although a few people on Twitter agreed with McCord, others were critical of the fact that she posted the video in the midst of an already deadly war. Here are a few reactions from Twitter:

Tanner @T4NN3RINA AnnaLynne McCord @IAMannalynnemcc Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… https://t.co/LbDFBHVWJf Never thought I would log into Twitter and see AnnaLynne McCord (of 90210 fame) reciting slam poetry to Putin twitter.com/iamannalynnemc… Never thought I would log into Twitter and see AnnaLynne McCord (of 90210 fame) reciting slam poetry to Putin twitter.com/iamannalynnemc…

Claire Willett @clairewillett no power on earth can force me to turn on the sound on that annalynne mccord video no power on earth can force me to turn on the sound on that annalynne mccord video

Abby @abbythetweet AnnaLynne McCord fantasizing about how she could have saved the world if she'd been Putin's mother is so gross.



Her performance is self-involved and careless, with people fleeing for their lives while she roleplays hypothetically saving the world BEFORE it went to shit. AnnaLynne McCord fantasizing about how she could have saved the world if she'd been Putin's mother is so gross.Her performance is self-involved and careless, with people fleeing for their lives while she roleplays hypothetically saving the world BEFORE it went to shit.

Meanwhile, Sean Penn has been praised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for being present in the country. The actor is currently shooting for a documentary based on the conflict.

Zelensky described Sean as being courageous and honest in comparison to other politicians.

Russia has begun attacking Ukraine on the ground and from the air. Fighter jets have started bombing the area and the reported death toll is close to 60.

Edited by Saman