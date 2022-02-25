Heartbreaking video of Ukrainian father sending away daughter goes viral on social media 

A clip of a Ukrainian father sending away his daughter and partner has gone viral online. The heartbreaking video shows the family in tears as the mother and daughter board the bus for safety while the father stays back to fight.

In the viral video, the father was seen fixing his daughter's hat as he bent down to kiss her goodbye. He held her hand as he whispered something. The parent was seen profusely sobbing as he held his child. The child began crying loudly as the mother and daughter had to leave to a safe zone away from the attacks.

The video showcased the terrifying reality of how the Eastern European conflict has ripped families apart. Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 are barred from leaving the country due to the country's imposed martial law.

It remains unclear where the video was filmed. As the Russian forces launched a three-sided military offense from land, air and sea, several Ukrainian citizens were seen attempting to flee.

It has been reported that cars jammed the streets, and people were seen crowded in railway stations as they attempted to evacuate cities.

Netizens react to heartbreaking video of Ukrainian father saying goodbye

As the video went viral on social media, netizens could not fathom the severity of the situation. Many expressed their sympathies and expressed remorse. Def Noodles on Instagram reposted the video. The comment section read:

Internet reacts to viral video 1/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Internet reacts to viral video 2/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Internet reacts to viral video 3/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Another video of a father and his daughter drawing hearts on a foggy bus window that separated them is going viral on social media as well. The two can be seen putting their hands against the window before the father makes the sign of the cross on the bus window.

People are reported to be fleeing to other countries. Poland, Moldova and Romania have announced that they are prepared to accept waves of refugees.

Newsweek reported that Russia's invasion of Ukraine's capital Kyiv began this morning. US officials believe that Kyiv will be taken over by Russian forces "within days," according to the news publication.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha