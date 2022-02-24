Twitch streamer flees into a Ukraine cafe at the sound of nearby bombing

Russia has begun to invade Ukraine, and the sound of explosions has filled the air of many Ukrainian Twitch streamers' footage. Though the event has made global news coverage, streamers across the nation are considering fleeing, and others have inadvertently had the sound of invasion enter their streams.

Katymentooll and Punisher3D have both recently had clips surface featuring the sounds of bombings and airstrikes, concerning viewers worldwide.

Twitch streamer in Ukraine hearing explosions and missiles in the background, startling them and the viewers

Earlier this morning, Twitch streamer Katymentooll was walking around her town in an IRL stream when the sound of an explosion erupted in the background. It was a heart-thumping scene, and the woman immediately ducked into the closest building, which was a local cafe.

As of this writing, the Twitch streamer is still on-air, so she is safe and sound. But the events have devastated viewers online around the world who have heard the sounds of explosions and shelling in Ukraine. Katymentooll is far from the only streamer that has had to deal with this.

Punisher3D, another streamer in the region, was reacting to silly videos on his Twitch stream when another sound interrupted the comical moment in the stream itself. As one video clip switched to another, the loud sound of a missile could be heard.

The streamer ducked out of shot for several moments before returning after things calmed down.

The situation has shaken the online viewing audience, with many terrified or offering words of support to people caught up in the Russian invasion.

The internet sends its support to Ukrainian streamers caught in the crossfire

The Katymentooll Twitch streamer clip started off peaceful and calm, but as one viewer pointed out, the tone changed almost immediately, and they hoped the streamer was safe. Thankfully, someone said at the time that Katymentooll was still on the air.

Others were heartbroken, devastated, and upset that the people of Ukraine have to go through this rather sudden invasion by the Russian military.

Not everyone understood what the streamer was saying when she was talking in the clip, and when someone asked, another helpful Redditor came through with a rough translation of what the Twitch streamer had said.

Things are clearly terrifying for the people of Ukraine right now, and some Redditors have pointed out that there are worse clips going around, showing footage of apartments being bombarded and worse.

On Punisher3D’s side, some were confused on whether it was a missile or a jet, but a Redditor helpfully pointed out that most of the shots fired were from cruise missiles, which require a low altitude. There was also the odd copypasta meme thrown into the discourse.

The thread also provided devastating information, such as it being confirmed that mostly larger Ukrainian cities have been targeted by missiles.

This is a dangerous, heartbreaking situation, and as time goes on, more and more footage like this will likely surface across the internet to show the world what is going on in Ukraine from the point of view of the citizens who live there.

