Who was Anna Karen in ‘EastEnders’? Tributes pour in as actress dies in house fire incident

British actress Anna Karen died in a horrific house fire incident at her east London home on Tuesday, February 22. She was 85 at the time of her passing. The news of her death was confirmed by her agent Shane Collins to the BBC:

"She was a great actress, a great comedian and a great soul."

Karen was best known for playing the role of Aunt Sal in the BBC soap opera EastEnders and Olive in the British sitcom On the Buses.

BBC EastEnders @bbceastenders Anna Karen, who played Aunt Sal, has passed away. An EastEnders spokesperson has said “We are deeply saddened to hear that Anna Karen has passed away... Our love and thoughts are with Anna’s family and friends.” Anna Karen, who played Aunt Sal, has passed away. An EastEnders spokesperson has said “We are deeply saddened to hear that Anna Karen has passed away... Our love and thoughts are with Anna’s family and friends.” https://t.co/vF5NDIu21a

Reports suggest neighbors came to know about the incident after the actress who used a wheelchair started screaming for help. Firefighters rushed to the scene in Windsor Road, Ilford, at around 10.30 pm at night, but Karen was already dead by the time the fire was brought under control.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed that the actress died due to the fire, but the Metropolitan Police ruled out suspicions of foul play. However, the case continues to remain under investigation.

A look into Anna Karen’s character in ‘EastEnders’

Anna Karen was associated with EastEnders for nearly two decades, playing the recurring role of Aunt Sal between 1996 and 2017. Her character, Sal Martin, was the daughter of Lilian and Jack, the elder sister of Peggy Mitchell, and the aunt of Phil, Grant, and Sam.

The character first appeared onscreen in 1996 at her sister Peggy’s 54th birthday party. Sal was married to Harold and mentioned having a son and daughter on the show. Her presence was mostly highlighted in important events like weddings, birthdays, and funerals.

Sal was shown to be a heavy smoker and was mentioned to be running a pub. She spent Christmas 1997 with the Mitchell family and also supported her sister Peggy during her fight with cancer.

The character was seen attending Grant and Tiffany Mitchell's wedding blessing ceremony in 1997, Peggy and Harry Slater's engagement party in 2001, Louise Mitchell's naming party in 2002, Jamie Mitchell's funeral in 2003, and Sam Mitchell and Andy Hunter’s wedding in 2004.

Aunt Sal returned to the show for her nephew Phil Mitchell's wedding to Stella Crawford in 2007 and continued to appear on episodes showing engagement parties, weddings, dinner parties, and Christmas episodes, among others.

In 2016, Sal was seen at her sister Peggy’s funeral after she died by suicide. Towards the end of Anna Karen’s final appearance on EastEnders, Sal was seen attending Ronnie and Roxy's funerals.

Twitter mourns the loss of Anna Karen

Netizens took to Twitter to mourn the loss of actress Anna Karen (Image via Dressers/Facebook)

Anna Karen won millions of hearts across the globe with her portrayal of Aunt Sal in EastEnders. She is also remembered for playing Olive in On the Buses and The Rag Trade, as well as for her roles in Carry on Camping, Carry on Loving, …And Mother Makes Five, and Beautiful Thing.

Following the news of Karen’s tragic demise, several colleagues, well-wishers, and fans took to Twitter to pour in their heartfelt tributes to the late actress:

I love Yootha Joyce ♥︎ @foreveryootha_ Jessie and Olive reunited again to cause mayhem for Blakey and Jack RIP Anna KarenJessie and Olive reunited again to cause mayhem for Blakey and Jack RIP Anna Karen 💔 Jessie and Olive reunited again to cause mayhem for Blakey and Jack ♥️ https://t.co/wzd6Lfelgo

🇬🇧📺 Classic British TV 📺🇬🇧 @Classicbritcom Sad news that Anna Karen has passed away in a house fire at the age of 85 R.I.P Anna. God bless you Sad news that Anna Karen has passed away in a house fire at the age of 85 R.I.P Anna. God bless you 😇🙏 https://t.co/9OqKCudmGr

Rita Simons @OfficialRita I just heard the awful news about the wonderful Anna Karen. Horrific and awful and so so sad. She was one of the best. Sleep well lovely Anna. Sending all my love to her family and friends I just heard the awful news about the wonderful Anna Karen. Horrific and awful and so so sad. She was one of the best. Sleep well lovely Anna. Sending all my love to her family and friends ❤️

Carol Challis @BeingBoycie So sorry to hear that Anna Karen has died.John and I met her often at conventions and she was such a lovely lady.Not fair. So sorry to hear that Anna Karen has died.John and I met her often at conventions and she was such a lovely lady.Not fair. https://t.co/Z8l4PHQ2wl

Tony Blackburn @tonyblackburn So sorry to hear Anna Karen has died in a house fire. I did a panto with her in the 60’s and she was lovely. I can’t believe she died in this tragic way. So sorry to hear Anna Karen has died in a house fire. I did a panto with her in the 60’s and she was lovely. I can’t believe she died in this tragic way.

Paul Chuckle 💙 😷 @PaulChuckle2 Saddened to hear the news that Anna Karen has passed away in the most tragic of circumstances. Anna was a lovely lady and fun to be with. We were in Pantomime 1989/90 in Darlington, had a great time with her and her husband Terry, even clubbing! They were great fun. RIP Anna Saddened to hear the news that Anna Karen has passed away in the most tragic of circumstances. Anna was a lovely lady and fun to be with. We were in Pantomime 1989/90 in Darlington, had a great time with her and her husband Terry, even clubbing! They were great fun. RIP Anna 💔 https://t.co/yxafJnimHg

Lewis @lewispringle I've always found this shot of Aunt Sal and Peggy so touching, even more so now. RIP Anna Karen. I've always found this shot of Aunt Sal and Peggy so touching, even more so now. RIP Anna Karen. https://t.co/a9VATS4XyZ

Morris Bright MBE @Morris__Bright Devastated to hear On the Buses star, actress Anna Karen, has died in a house fire aged 85. She was the loveliest of ladies. Here she is with Reg Varney & OTB writers Ronalds Chesney & Wolfe discussing the iconic role of Olive with me back in 2002. Remembered with huge affection. Devastated to hear On the Buses star, actress Anna Karen, has died in a house fire aged 85. She was the loveliest of ladies. Here she is with Reg Varney & OTB writers Ronalds Chesney & Wolfe discussing the iconic role of Olive with me back in 2002. Remembered with huge affection. https://t.co/KmfjSNK4Yt

Classic British Comedy Tv Shows @classic_shows R.I.P Anna Karen who passed away last night in a house fire she will be surely missed thank you for the laughter R.I.P Anna Karen who passed away last night in a house fire she will be surely missed thank you for the laughter 😥 https://t.co/sHc5mr2Jw8

Kay Burley @KayBurley Terribly sad news that Anna Karen - Olive from On The Buses - has died in tragic circumstances.



May she rest in peace. She was 85 Terribly sad news that Anna Karen - Olive from On The Buses - has died in tragic circumstances. May she rest in peace. She was 85 https://t.co/3KGrxkulZe

Cheryl Baker @Cherylbaker I have just heard the awful news that my fabulous mate, #AnnaKaren has died in a house fire. What an horrific way to die, I can’t bear to think about it. I adored her - She was an absolute treasure, both on and off the screen. I have just heard the awful news that my fabulous mate, #AnnaKaren has died in a house fire. What an horrific way to die, I can’t bear to think about it. I adored her - She was an absolute treasure, both on and off the screen.

John Altman @JohnAltman4Real So sad to hear about Anna Karen's passing. Very upsetting.

It was a pleasure to have known her.

A bright, warm, talented, friendly and estute lady. My heart goes out to all her friends and family.

May she rest in peace. xx. So sad to hear about Anna Karen's passing. Very upsetting. It was a pleasure to have known her.A bright, warm, talented, friendly and estute lady. My heart goes out to all her friends and family.May she rest in peace. xx.

Anna Karen was married to her On the Buses co-star comedian Terry Duggan from 1967 until his death in 2008. She reportedly had no children of her own but helped raise Gloria, Duggan’s daughter, from his previous marriage.

The actress was last seen in public in January 2021 at her close friend and EastEnders co-star Barbara Windsor’s funeral. She was reportedly alone at the time of her death.

Edited by Shaheen Banu