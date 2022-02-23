Who is Natasha Bassett? All about the actress spotted on private jet with Elon Musk

Elon Musk and Australian actress Natasha Bassett were spotted getting out of the Tesla CEO's private jet in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 17.

The sighting comes months after Elon Musk ended his high-profile relationship with Canadian musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer Claire Elise Boucher, who is professionally known as Grimes.

Here's all that is known about Natasha Bassett

Natasha Bassett, born in Sydney, New South Wales, landed her first big break at the age of 14 when she was chosen to play Juliet in Romeo and Juliet, a production by the Australian Theatre for Young People. Studying at the National Institute of Dramatic Art resulted in Bassett performing under the direction of Cate Blanchett in Bookends, a stage production by the Sydney Theatre Company.

Bassett then went on to appear in the MTV film Dungoona (2009) and several Australian television series that included Rake (2010), Wild Boys (2011), and Cops LAC (2010). She has also been a part of the P.J. Hogan film, Mental (2012), and has played the lead in The Last Goodbye (2013).

However, Bassett is much more than just an actress. At 19, Bassett was given a screenwriting scholarship from the ArtStart Screenwriters Program, where she wrote and directed her acclaimed short film, Kite (2013), which featured at quite a few film festivals over the world.

Relocating to New York City, Bassett studied at the Atlantic Acting School and later moved to Los Angeles for the NBC series, Camp (2013). She then acted in the WBTV sitcom No Place Like Home, the 2016 film Hail, Caesar!, and thrillers like House by the Lake (2017), Spinning Man (2018), and The Pale Door (2020).

She can also be spotted in films like Katie Says Goodbye (2016), Spy Intervention (2020), and 12 Mighty Orphans (2021). Bassett, who played Britney Spears in the biopic Britney Ever After (2017), will soon be seen as Dixie Locke, the first girlfriend of Elvis Presley in his upcoming biopic, which stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

Elon Musk recently came out of his three-year-long relationship with Grimes

Elon Musk and Grimes (Image via Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Elon Musk and Grimes first announced that they were dating at the 2018 Met Gala red carpet event as the duo sported coordinated outfits. Shortly after announcing her pregnancy via a since-deleted Instagram post, Grimes gave birth to Musk's son, X Æ A-12, in May 2020.

The former couple, who called it quits in September 2021, are reportedly on good terms as they continue to co-parent their toddler son.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar