Talulah Riley net worth 2022: Elon Musk's ex-wife's fortune explored amid new romance with Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Actress Talulah Riley, 36, previously married to the world's richest man, Elon Musk, 50, twice, is currently dating 31-year-old Thomas Brodie-Sangster, the baby-faced actor. The latter rose to fame at the age of 13 with his performance as Sam in Love Actually (2003).

The duo started dating while filming Danny Boyle's upcoming Sex Pistols drama miniseries, which stars Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren and Riley as Vivienne Westwood, over the last summer. However, their relationship remained a secret until November 2021.

Brodie-Sangster and Riley, who rarely make public appearances together, were recently spotted entering and leaving celebrity favorite KOL, a Marylebone restaurant that serves Mexican-British fusion food. The couple was seen arm in arm as they left the restaurant smiling from ear to ear.

Riley and Brodie-Sangster (Image via BackGrid)

However, as it seems, the couple enjoys low-key dates as well. Last month, Riley Brodie-Sangster went out for a meal at the Papa's Fish & Chips restaurant, which happens to be the world's biggest fish and chips shop, located on Cleethorpes Pier.

Before dating Brodie-Sangster, Riley was in an on-and-off relationship with pottery tycoon Matthew Rice, 59. PayPal and Tesla tycoon Musk and Riley married in 2010 and called it quits two years later, only to get remarried in 2013. Musk filed for divorce in 2014 shortly before withdrawing it. In 2016 Riley filed for divorce, which was finalized later that year.

All about Talulah Riley's fortune

Riley married and divorced Musk twice (Image via Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

As of February 2022, Talulah Riley's net worth is around $25 million. Although a considerable portion of her earnings come from movies and series she has worked on, she gained a fortune from her two divorces from Musk.

In the case of the first one, she was given $4.2 million of settlement. However, the second time she divorced Musk, a total of $16 million was allotted to her. Talulah Riley, who started her acting career at the age of 18, first rose to fame when she played Mary Bennet, the protagonist's sister in the 2005 movie Pride & Prejudice.

Also Read Article Continues below

She has also appeared in movies like St Trinian's (2007), The Boat That Rocked (2009), Inception (2010), Thor: The Dark World (2013), and Bloodshot (2020).

Edited by Yasho Amonkar