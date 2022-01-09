What is Danny Dyer's net worth? Fortune explored as actor quits 'EastEnders' after nine years

EastEnders fans were shocked when Danny Dyer recently announced his exit from the soap opera. The actor has played the role of Mick carter for nine years.

The Sunday Mirror confirmed that Dyer is leaving the show and will appear on satellite channel Sky. While the news went viral, fans were unhappy and shared their reactions on social media.

An insider informed The Sunday Mirror that the Human Traffic star has been receiving offers from everywhere, and there are a lot of things he wants to do but can’t since EastEnders have strict rules about what he can and can’t do. The source added,

“It’s driven him mad at times and he’s now ready for a change. But it hasn’t been easy to walk away. BBC bosses have been desperate to keep him. But he’s been insistent and when Sky approached they gave him an offer he couldn’t refuse. It’s a new chapter for Dan and he’s over the moon.”

The insider continued by saying that there has been a lot of tension as Danny Dyer is their most popular star. Although they said that they feel sad to see him go, it is an understatement since they could not convince him in the end.

Danny Dyer’s net worth explored

Danny Dyer attends The Olivier Awards with Mastercard at the Royal Albert Hall (Image via Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Danny Dyer is a well-known actor and presenter. He is mostly known for his appearances as Moff in Human Traffic and Billy Limpet in Mean Machine.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 44-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. Further details on his assets are not available, although he has earned a lot from his appearances on films and television.

Danny made his acting debut at the age of 16 with the drama series Prime Suspect in 1993. He then appeared in episodes of other series like Loved Up, Highlander, A Touch of Frost and more.

The Mean Machine actor played the role of a paramedic in the medical drama series Casualty in 2012 and appeared as a guest on Celebrity Juice in 2013. Dyer then joined EastEnders in 2013.

Dyer made his film debut with the comedy-drama film Human Traffic in 1999, followed by four films produced by Nick Love. He was seen as Steve in Severance in 2006 and Hayden in Adulthood, released in 2008.

The London, England native played the role of Nathan in the 2009 thriller film Jack Said. Danny shot various horror films under Jake West's direction the same year.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Football Factory star has been married to Joanne Mas since September 2016, and they are the parents of a daughter named Sunnie and a son, Artie.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar