Who was The Amazing Johnathan? Tributes pour in as the "Freddy Krueger of Comedy" dies aged 63

Standup comic and magician The Amazing Johnathan, also known as John Edward Szeles, recently passed away on February 22 following a long battle with heart disease. Szeles was 63 years old at the time of his death.

Fellow standup comic Penny Wiggins wrote on Facebook:

“Jonathan Szeles (Amazing Johnathan) has passed away at around 11:30 pm 2/22/22. My heart is broken. One of my best friends, one of the funniest humans I’ve ever met. I loved him so very much and will never forget this wonderful, amazing, kind, funny, great person.”

On February 21, John’s wife Anastasia Synn had said that her husband was not responding and had apparently reached the final stage of his life after an “absolute nightmare” week.

Anastasia said that her husband was strong and had requested his close friends to stop texting and calling him while he was under hospice care. She continued:

“I don’t think we thought this day would ever come because he is so strong and has beaten it so many times. Thank you for all the well wishes, but as the news spreads, it’s getting overwhelming and I’m going to have to take a step back. I love you and thank you for your support.”

Everything known about The Amazing Johnathan

The Amazing Johnathan poses at the 40th Annual Academy Of Magical Arts Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Born on September 9, 1958, The Amazing Johnathan’s comedy and magic acts mostly consisted of hijinks, interactions with audience members and quite a few legit magic tricks.

John began his career performing on the streets of San Francisco and appeared in The 8th Annual Young Comedians Show in 1983. Besides being the host of the 1991 game show, Ruckus, he also appeared on various talk and variety shows from the mid-80s to mid-2000s.

His only performance as an actor was The Obligatory Holiday Episode of The Weird Al Show. He later appeared multiple times on the talk show Late Night with David Letterman and had many specials on Comedy Central like Comedy Central Presents, Lounge Lizards, and more.

Szeles appeared in the 2005 documentary The Aristocrats and became a household name in Australia because of his performances on Channel 9’s Hey Hey It’s Saturday. He was also the author of a how-to book on practical jokes called Every Trick in the Book.

The Detroit, Michigan native then opened the Amazing Underground in 2008, a members-only indoor drive-in movie theater located within his warehouse facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Szeles also performed regular shows at the Harmon Theater in Las Vegas in 2011 and was a recipient of the Best Comedian Award from the Las Vegas Review Journal. He later received the Comedian of the Year from Nevada Magazine and was also the host of an online talk show called Burn Unit in 2013.

Fans pay tribute on social media

Ever since 1983, The Amazing Johnathan gained recognition as a magician and stand-up comedian. The public expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his death:

Pete Firman: Sad to hear that The Amazing Johnathan has passed away. He was one of the greatest comedy magicians of all time. A powerhouse on stage and brilliantly funny. He'll be missed by many. Thoughts with his family and friends.

Jeff Dwoskin: RIP to The Amazing Johnathan.



Watching The Amazing Johnathan perform was my earliest memory of thinking 'I want to make people laugh also'



Go watch some of his comedy magic today.

Jonathan Deutsch: Sad to learn about the passing of The Amazing Johnathan. My dad introduced me to his work when I was really young (maybe too young) and he always made me laugh. Disappointed I never saw him live but I will certainly be re-watching any & all clips on YouTube/Comedy Central today.

Phil Theobald: Damn...we're about to lose another great. I never got to see the Amazing Johnathan perform live, but whenever I saw him on TV, his act was always terrific. Such a funny guy.

Eric Dittelman: We say farewell to a giant in the field. He had a profound impact on me and how I approach what I do. I watched his Comedy Central specials hundreds and hundreds of times & he was so astonishing and hilarious. He showed me what comedy magic could ascend to. RIP Amazing Johnathan

Heather Charles @ActressInLA Pt1

Heather Charles: Johnathan Szeles aka The Amazing Johnathan passed away this evening. He fought death for so long. To the world he was a comic, a magician, a crazy, funny guy. To me he was a kind soul that just loved to inspire others & make us all laugh. He always made me laugh.

Andrew: The Amazing Johnathan is one of the all-timers, now and forever. Seek out his joy.

Glenn Farrington: I lost an old dear friend tonight. There will never be anyone like Johnathan Szeles...or better known as The Amazing Johnathan! RIP brother #BrokenWand

Charles Adams: A great Vegas showman has left this mortal coil. The Amazing Johnathan, thanks for the memories of taking my son Jonathan to his first truly inappropriate but exceptional magic show.

John is survived by his wife of eight years, Anastasia Synn. The pair tied the knot on June 7, 2014.

