What time will Westworld Season 4 Episode 1 air on HBO and HBO Max? Release date and more about the sci-fi series

HBO's acclaimed dystopian sci-fi drama Westworld returns this weekend with its fourth season. It will air new episodes starting June 26, 2022. Westworld is set in a futuristic amusement park full of robots. The park is visited by elites who can satiate their bizarrest fantasies without having to worry about repercussions as the hosts are programmed to not harm visitors.

Read ahead to find out the release time of season 4 episode 1, what to expect and more.

Westworld season 4 episode 1 release time on HBO and HBO Max, what to expect and more details

Westworld season 4 episode 1 is expected to premiere on HBO and HBO Max on June 26, 2022, at 9.00 p.m. EST. New episodes will premiere on the platform every Sunday, with the final set to release on August 14, 2022.

The third season premiered in March 2020 and concluded in May. It ended on a shocking cliffhanger, leaving several unanswered questions.

In season 4, fans will be hoping to find a conclusion to Dolores' arc: is she really dead this time or will she be back? There are still various copies of Dolores that exist, but it'll be interesting to see if the original Dolores will return, considering her memories are entirely erased now.

A big cloud of mystery also hangs around Maeve and Caleb and what their next move could be. With each season getting more intense and cerebral, the fourth installment is expected to explore more complex themes and philosophies that sci-fans will surely find interesting.

Westworld season 3 received widespread critical acclaim, with praise mostly directed towards the complex storyline, shocking twists and turns, and the performances by the cast. Thandiwe Newton and Jeffrey Wright fetched nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, respectively, for their performances in the series.

Westworld plot and cast

The show is widely regarded as one of the greatest television shows of the last decade and one of the best sci-fi series of all time. The first season premiered on HBO in 2016 to highly positive reviews from critics, who praised the show's thematic ambitions, unique setting and visual aesthetics, among many other aspects. The official synopsis of the show on HBO reads:

''In this series set in a futuristic Wild West fantasy park, a group of android 'hosts' deviate from their programmers' carefully planned scripts in a disturbing pattern of aberrant behavior. With an exceptional cast headed by Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandiwe Newton and Jeffrey Wright, Westworld was inspired by Michael Crichton's 1973 film.''

The original film that inspired the series has also received immense critical acclaim and garnered numerous awards and nominations. The show stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton and Jeffrey Wright, among many others, in pivotal roles.

The series was created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Jonathan Nolan, brother of director Christopher Nolan, is a noted sci-fi writer who's known for his work on Memento, Person of Interest and many more. Lisa Joy is best known for the ABC comedy series Pushing Diaries, Hugh Jackman starrer Reminiscence and many more.

Don't miss Westworld season 4 on HBO on June 26, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far