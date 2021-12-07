Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson relationship timeline explored as former accuses singer of making vile comments about her 8-year-old son

Westworld fame Evan Rachel Wood allegedly claimed that rock musician Marilyn Manson threatened to "f**k" her eight-year-old son, Jack. The news came to light after media outlet The Daily Mail obtained court papers.

As part of her ongoing battle for child custody with her former partner Jamie Bell, Wood made the allegations in a declaration filed in April 2021, the outlet reports.

According to court documents, Marilyn Manson's alleged threats forced Wood to install bulletproof windows, a steel fence and a steel door in her. Further, she moved away from Los Angeles (where Bell still lives) to Nashville.

She alleged:

"I took his threat seriously, then and now."

"I only recently learned that (Manson) was involved in human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of minors on a large scale."

"These new developments, combined with the pending criminal investigation, lead me to be very concerned about our child's safety when in Los Angeles."

"I am extremely afraid of the alleged offender. I have suffered severe, traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands, and I am afraid he will seek retribution against me for testifying by harming me, our son, and members of my family."

"In my experience, the alleged offender is very retaliatory and has always made it clear that he will ruin my life.''

Tracing Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood's relationship timeline

Marilyn Manson, then 36, and Evan Rachel Wood, then 19, crossed other's paths at a party in 2005. At the time, Manson was married to Dita Von Teese.

Wood and Manson started dating publicly in 2007. In an interview with media organization Rolling Stone, Wood said:

"I looked at my mother one day and said, ‘Mom, I’m gonna get on this tour bus for eight months and see the world and have a crazy journey and find myself, and if people aren’t OK with that, I’m sorry, but I can’t live my life for other people'.’'

Things eventually started to go down-hill when, in 2009, Manson revealed in an interview that he called Wood '158' times post their break up. He also claimed that he 'cut' himself with a razor blade as a symbol of 'scarification.'

"This was like a tattoo. I wanted to show her the pain she put me through. It was like, 'I want you to physically see what you've done'.''

The proposal and assault claims

Reportedly, Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood were briefly engaged in 2010 but broke up after eight months.

In 2016, the actress revealed that she had been r*ped twice in separate instances to media outlet Rolling Stone.

Since then, Wood has been actively speaking about assault survivors and her battle with depression.

However, in February 2021, Wood publicly revealed Manson's name in a statement released on Instagram, stating that she was "brainwashed" and "manipulated into submission."

