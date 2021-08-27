Marilyn Manson trolled over Satanic links as he makes a bizarre appearance during Kanye West's Donda listening party

Marilyn Manson recently joined Kanye West onstage at the latter’s third listening party for upcoming album Donda. The rapper was broadcasting the livestream from his hometown of Chicago atop a replica of his childhood home built inside Soldier Field.
The hip-hop maestro has been teasing his new project since last year. The much-awaited album is named after his late mother, Donda West, and opens with her audio recordings. The album reportedly centers on the subject of faith and will feature songs based on religious themes.
The Gold Digger hitmaker previously surprised fans by announcing a string of collaborations with prominent music artists for his new album. However, he left the audience in complete shock after bringing controversial musicians Marilyn Manson and DaBaby onstage during his latest listening party.
Rapper DaBaby recently came under fire for his discriminatory and homophobic comments during the Rolling Loud Music Festival. Meanwhile, Marilyn Manson is currently under investigation for alleged sexual assault and domestic violence charges.
The alternative metal singer has long been dubbed one of the most controversial musicians in America. Needless to say, Kanye West fans were not impressed by his shocking association with Manson, especially amid the latter’s ongoing legal issues.
Several viewers took to Twitter to troll Manson over his rumored Satanic links as he appeared during the livestream of a music album that is partially inspired by Christian values. People also called out Kanye for inviting the controversial singer on his show.
What did Marilyn Manson do? The internet slams singer's stage appearance with Kanye West
Marilyn Manson established his notoriety the moment he used Charles Manson’s last name to create his own stage name. The latter was a quasi-commune cult leader who was convicted of first-degree murder.
Back in the day, Manson also confessed to being a fan of occultist Aleister Crowley. His influence is largely visible in his autobiography The Long Hard Road Out of Hell. In the same biography, he also claimed that Anton Szandor LaVey certified him as a Minister of the Church of Satan.
However, the church dismissed the claim, mentioning that the organization only gave Manson an honorary priesthood. The musician has also been an active member of the First Church of Satan.
In addition to multiple accounts of drug abuse, the singer has been accused of several alleged sexual assault charges.
Over the past few months, many women have allegedly filed lawsuits against Manson, including Game of Thrones star Esme Blanco, actress Evan Rachel Wood and model Ashley Morgan Smithline.
Amid the ongoing allegations, Marilyn Manson’s appearance in Kanye West’s album livestream did not sit well with fans.
While some were left deeply shocked about Kanye’s decision, others took to Twitter to react to the situation using a barrage of hilarious memes:
As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, an investigation into the allegations against Manson is underway at the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.
Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Kanye’s upcoming album release will face any consequences from the recent backlash.
