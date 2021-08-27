Marilyn Manson trolled over Satanic links as he makes a bizarre appearance during Kanye West's Donda listening party

Marilyn Manson recently joined Kanye West onstage at the latter’s third listening party for upcoming album Donda. The rapper was broadcasting the livestream from his hometown of Chicago atop a replica of his childhood home built inside Soldier Field.

The hip-hop maestro has been teasing his new project since last year. The much-awaited album is named after his late mother, Donda West, and opens with her audio recordings. The album reportedly centers on the subject of faith and will feature songs based on religious themes.

The Gold Digger hitmaker previously surprised fans by announcing a string of collaborations with prominent music artists for his new album. However, he left the audience in complete shock after bringing controversial musicians Marilyn Manson and DaBaby onstage during his latest listening party.

Rapper DaBaby recently came under fire for his discriminatory and homophobic comments during the Rolling Loud Music Festival. Meanwhile, Marilyn Manson is currently under investigation for alleged sexual assault and domestic violence charges.

The alternative metal singer has long been dubbed one of the most controversial musicians in America. Needless to say, Kanye West fans were not impressed by his shocking association with Manson, especially amid the latter’s ongoing legal issues.

Several viewers took to Twitter to troll Manson over his rumored Satanic links as he appeared during the livestream of a music album that is partially inspired by Christian values. People also called out Kanye for inviting the controversial singer on his show.

What did Marilyn Manson do? The internet slams singer's stage appearance with Kanye West

American singer, songwriter, writer, actor and record producer Marilyn Manson (Image via Getty Images)

Marilyn Manson established his notoriety the moment he used Charles Manson’s last name to create his own stage name. The latter was a quasi-commune cult leader who was convicted of first-degree murder.

Back in the day, Manson also confessed to being a fan of occultist Aleister Crowley. His influence is largely visible in his autobiography The Long Hard Road Out of Hell. In the same biography, he also claimed that Anton Szandor LaVey certified him as a Minister of the Church of Satan.

However, the church dismissed the claim, mentioning that the organization only gave Manson an honorary priesthood. The musician has also been an active member of the First Church of Satan.

No. Almost 30 years ago he was given an honorary priesthood for his real world accomplishments at the time. That is not “ordained” nor is it related to anything he might say decades later. — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) August 22, 2018

In addition to multiple accounts of drug abuse, the singer has been accused of several alleged sexual assault charges.

Over the past few months, many women have allegedly filed lawsuits against Manson, including Game of Thrones star Esme Blanco, actress Evan Rachel Wood and model Ashley Morgan Smithline.

Amid the ongoing allegations, Marilyn Manson’s appearance in Kanye West’s album livestream did not sit well with fans.

While some were left deeply shocked about Kanye’s decision, others took to Twitter to react to the situation using a barrage of hilarious memes:

Marilyn Manson? Kanye what are you doing my dude? #DONDA pic.twitter.com/ealVYzc0q5 — Gilroy (@GilroysWorld) August 27, 2021

NO SERIOUSLY SOMEONE EXPLAIN TO ME WHY MARILYN MANSON IS STANDING NEXT TO KANYE IN THIS LISTENING PARTY pic.twitter.com/Deym8MBdSL — hazel (@hazelpoppin) August 27, 2021

Kanye West, Dababy and Marilyn Manson on a porch listening to a Carti and Fivio song, what kinda fucked up timeline is this 😭😭😭😭 — oli (@k2luvspritebean) August 27, 2021

Marilyn Manson: Hey Kanye, can I get seat for the listening party?



Kanye: Sure. #DONDA pic.twitter.com/x2QIf0SV4a — Pablito West (@Pabloisawesome) August 27, 2021

Marilyn Manson looking at Kanye dancing from the top of the stairs #DONDA pic.twitter.com/nEVyqHHCYW — Don Jon (@jonathanspena) August 27, 2021

Marilyn Manson is bored as hell pic.twitter.com/ElgywZuYLL — Did DONDA Drop Today? (@didjesusdrop) August 27, 2021

cutting a jay-z verse for dababy and bringing out marilyn manson(?) out to just stand there is so fucking weird why does he do this pic.twitter.com/uopGGpHTqD — wade (@sewershroom) August 27, 2021

Kanye spitting bars about God next to Marilyn Manson #DONDA pic.twitter.com/0CqoKSNc99 — David. (@daviddupreejr) August 27, 2021

this Kanye West, Dababy and Marilyn Manson pic.twitter.com/rrnuXk1WSd — 🍒⛷ (@flackoohh) August 27, 2021

Marilyn Manson on the porch after 2 songs#DONDA pic.twitter.com/sPk93aVWxI — David Mai (@dmai21) August 27, 2021

Kanye putting Marilyn Manson and DaBaby on the same stage #DONDA pic.twitter.com/f8iIX5seM2 — TF (@TF_898) August 27, 2021

I know Marilyn Manson listening to all the god stuff like #DONDA pic.twitter.com/LSqpEGY5VW — Chris (@chrisgarcia1063) August 27, 2021

it’s sending me how marilyn manson is just there like #DONDA pic.twitter.com/4N4ow69SOG — b ❥ (@brendaaaacx) August 27, 2021

marilyn manson standing there wondering what the hell is a gd #DONDA pic.twitter.com/T5Mw37z18q — 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘥𝘥 👱🏾‍♀️ (@louieclipx) August 27, 2021

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, an investigation into the allegations against Manson is underway at the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Kanye’s upcoming album release will face any consequences from the recent backlash.

Also Read: What is Kanye West changing his name to? Rapper files court documents to adopt new name over "personal reasons"

Edited by Siddharth Satish