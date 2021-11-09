Where to watch 'South Side' Season 2? Release date, trailer, and all about the comedy series

HBO Max is back with South Side season 2. The show premiered on Comedy Central back in July 2019 and has now been renewed for a second season with 10 episodes.

The series follows the comedic adventures of best friends Simon and Kareme, as they navigate their new jobs. The official synopsis of South Side season 2 reads:

"A pair of recent community college graduates look to become entrepreneurs in Chicago's South Side".

South Side was created by Sultan, Bashir Salahuddin, and Diallo Riddle. It was shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Season 2 sees the return of Simon James, played by Sultan Salahuddin, and Kareme Odom, played by Kareme Young. Simon and Kareme are fresh graduates from the local community college who are ready to step into the real world. The two friends who take up jobs at a rented shop have started looking up business ideas and the success that comes with it.

Showrunners of this comedy series, Salahuddin and Riddle, stated that South Side was created to portray the south side of Chicago where Bashir Salahuddin grew up. They wanted to represent the lives of Chicago residents involved in making the show. The show features several locations on the south side of town and cast members native to the area.

New season dives into interpersonal relationships

Sultan Salahuddin plays the lead role in this series as the character Simon James who is continuously looking for new ways to improve the quality of his life.

Others in the cast include Kareme Young as Kareme Odom, Simon's best friend, Chandra Russell as Sergeant Turner, Bashir Salahuddin as Officer Goodnight, Zuri Salahuddin as Stacy, Quincy Young as Quincy Odom, and Diallo Riddle as Allen Gayle.

The show was originally a Comedy Central series but has now been acquired by HBO Max. Catch South Side on HBO Max on November 11.

