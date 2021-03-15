Did Floyd Mayweather feature in Family Guy?

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather has never been featured in Family Guy. However, the animated series has presented a character who fans believe to be loosely based on 'Money.'

Family Guy was created by multi-media artist Seth MacFarlane in 1999 and has enjoyed widespread critical acclaim. The animated sitcom series is produced by Fuzzy Door Productions and 20th Television.

The character Floyd Wetherton is introduced to Family Guy in the fifth episode of the ninth season. He appears in a few other chapters later on in the series.

The chapter is called 'Baby, you knock me out,' and has Lois Griffin, one of the animation's main characters, starting her career as a professional boxer.

Lois Griffin low-key had one of the best boxing moves we've seen on screen pic.twitter.com/HlD9v7f1o7 — The Pe@cock (@OdeleyeWole) January 22, 2020

In one of Lois' matches against Deirdre Jackson, a violent fictional boxer, the television station broadcasting the event has Wetherton as a color commentator.

However, in order with the show's dark humor, Wetherton is portrayed in a stereotypical manner that could offend some combat sports fans and viewers.

Thank..you Seth Mc..Fartland. Paid for my puerto rican wife's car. http://t.co/tejHrMFo — Floyd Wetherton (@FloydWetherton) July 26, 2012

According to his description, the Floyd Mayweather-inspired character is a "horribly disfigured former fighter" who provides "barely intelligible commentary" throughout the fights.

Wetherton is introduced as a 23-year-old former Heavyweight champion. He also suffers from a strong headache and is married to a Puerto Rican woman.

Advertisement

Besides the character supposedly based on Floyd Mayweather, Family Guy has featured boxing legends, Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali.

Floyd Mayweather in the entertainment industry

Premiere Of Universal Pictures And Studiocanal's "Non-Stop" - Red Carpet

Although Floyd Mayweather has an extensive list of features in television programs and series, 'Money' has only been involved in five feature films, four of which as himself.

He has done two cameo appearances as well. One is in the 2014 movie 'Think Like a Man Too,' directed by Tim Story, and the upcoming 2021 comedy-drama 'All-Star Weekend,' directed by rapper and actor Jamie Foxx.

Advertisement

The undefeated boxing champion also had a short tenure with WWE, where he was included in a storyline with Big Show.

YouTuber Logan Paul is the newest addition to Money's career in the entertainment business as he is set to face the internet celebrity in an upcoming boxing match.

Since retiring, Floyd Mayweather has been busy doing some exhibition boxing matches around the globe against some unusual opponents.

After fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2017, 'Money' faced renowned Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa a year later.