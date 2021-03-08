What does Floyd Mayweather have to do with Dogecoin?

Floyd Mayweather is known for being one of the richest athletes ever, but there are no facts that link him directly with Dogecoin.

The legendary boxer has been involved with other cryptocurrencies in the past. In 2018, Mayweather and the music producer DJ Khaled paid almost $800,000 in fines and penalties to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to the regulator, the two illegally received money to promote three initial coin offerings (ICOs), in which new currencies are opened for public trading, for cryptocurrency company Centra Tech.

Centra's (CTR) ICO starts in a few hours. Get yours before they sell out, I got mine https://t.co/nSiCaZ274l pic.twitter.com/dB6wV0EROJ — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) September 18, 2017

Mayweather also tweeted at the time: "You can call me Floyd Crypto Mayweather from now on," alluding to his moniker 'Money'.

Floyd Mayweather and Dogecoin

Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin is not taken seriously by most investors. It is inspired by an internet meme that became popular in 2013.

However, Dogecoin has recently been making headlines due to peculiar endorsements from celebrities like rapper Snoop Dogg, Gene Simmons, and especially, centibillionaire Elon Musk.

Now, according to a video on YouTube, legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather could be the next big name to be involved with the meme cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

Dogecoin Is Going To Hit $1 After This Floyd Mayweather Signed Deal! https://t.co/jh75H4qGG6 via @YouTube — Stocks & Crypto (@dejesusp97) March 7, 2021

Sports apparel brand Wooter has reportedly signed a deal with Dogecoin, so the company will start accepting the cryptocurrency as a payment.

Various big organizations worldwide like Domino's, NFL Alumni, MTV, The Salvation Army, and even the US Department of Defense use Wooter Apparel to develop and create their custom uniforms.

So where does Mayweather enter this story with Dogecoin? Another brand with close links to Wooter Apparel is 'The Money Team', a lifestyle brand owned by the boxer. One of Mayweather's companies works with a brand that has started to accept Dogecoin as a form of payment.

Other fighters involved with cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin

Advertisement

OneFC Honor & Glory

Internet celebrity turned professional boxer Jake Paul and his older brother Logan Paul are known to have traded Bitcoin in the past. However, Jake Paul's next opponent, Ben Askren, might be the biggest promoter of cryptocurrencies in the combat sports world.

The former UFC welterweight fighter continually pushes for Bitcoin on his social media accounts, especially on Twitter, where 'Funky' even has the cryptocurrency's name in his account description.

Askren even convinced former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez to jump onto the crypto bandwagon.

"All right, Ben Askren, I finally jumped in and grabbed 1 Bitcoin. I can't sit on the sidelines any longer. You got me!!! I still have no clue what it's all about, but I'm in... you might have to coach me to this," wrote Alvarez in 2020.

All right @Benaskren I finally jumped in and grabbed 1 Bitcoin , I can’t sit on the sidelines any longer . You got me !!! I still have no clue what it’s all about but I’m in ... you might have to coach me they this . — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) May 7, 2020