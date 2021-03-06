Egod trends online as Elon Musk posts another Dogecoin tweet

The self-assigned poster boy for Dogecoin, Elon Musk, is back at it with a fresh infusion for Dogecoin enthusiasts. The billionaire tech magnate has been posting non-stop about the cryptocurrency recently and has almost singlehandedly driven its value through the roof.

Elon Musk has not just given investors a thing or two to think about; his Dogecoin tweets have also inspired a bunch of memes on the internet.

Elon Musk's Egod tweet sends the internet into a frenzy

Doge spelled backwards is Egod — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2021

"Doge spelled backwards is Egod" has garnered over 200k likes four hours after Elon Musk tweeted it. Countless Doge and "To The Moon" memes have been cropping up on Twitter.

The Egod tweet joins a long line of Dogecoin tweets from the SpaceX founder that have spiked the value of Dogecoin. Elon Musk had also tweeted a meme where he alluded that memes were saving Dogecoin's market value.

Doge meme shield (legendary item) pic.twitter.com/CeomU9q84c — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 1, 2021

Elon Musk has recently been under the SEC's (United States' Securities and Exchange Commission) radar. They believe his tweets advocating Dogecoing qualify as market manipulation. Undeterred by this, Musk simply stated, "I love dogs and memes."

As evidenced by his tweets around the cryptocurrency, Elon Musk has shown a vested interest in the success of Dogecoin. Since Musk began tweeting about Dogecoin, its market value has fluctuated greatly, peaking at over 870.93% returns in February and standing at $0.051 at the time of writing this article.

Praise be to Egod 🚀 — Slim Jim (@SlimJim) March 6, 2021

What’s this? The highest on the moon pic.twitter.com/1ms4HO42IA — Vincenzo Landino 🥬 (@vincenzolandino) March 6, 2021

Elon Musk has become the unofficial brand ambassador for the cryptocurrency, actively campaigning for its success with the "taking dogecoin to the moon" memes.

