Elon Musk triggers meme fest with latest tweet on Dogecoin

The poster boy for Dogecoin, Elon Musk, is back at it with another meme to revitalize the cryptocurrency.

The tech magnate has posted about Dogecoin non-stop since the GameStop debacle and has almost singlehandedly driven its value through the roof. Reportedly, the billionaire's tweets surrounding Dogecoin are also under review by the SEC for potential market manipulation.

Elon Musk's Dogecoin meme fiesta continues

Doge meme shield (legendary item) pic.twitter.com/CeomU9q84c — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 1, 2021

In his latest Dogecoin tweet, Elon Musk portrays memes as the saving grace against its value falling. The cryptocurrency had hit an all-time high value of $0.084 on February 8th.

The massively varying prices have historically stabilized after the business magnate puts out a tweet regarding Dogecoin. Since the beginning of 2021, the currency has returned 870.93%, with an extremely volatile future ahead.

The viral tweets have sparked off many meme waves involving Dogecoin. Here are some of the best ones from the recent post.

Can we get Dogecoin to $1 pic.twitter.com/UpMKMFUyx5 — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) March 1, 2021

It's Just a tweet. Forget about all the followers he has. He can tweet what he want mate. Elon is the Best Human being in this World. Don't judge him please. pic.twitter.com/nUmfq5rTew — 🦁 (@MartyStratego) March 1, 2021

They said doge is all bark no bite 😤 let's prove them wrong guys it's hammer time pic.twitter.com/BbqSG37vzn — it's in the bag (@NoWomenNoPants) March 2, 2021

Elon Musk has also come under the radar of the SEC recently with his tweets about Dogecoin. The SEC, or Securities and Exchange Commission of the USA, has kept a close eye on the tech mogul's tweets as they believe that Elon Musk is responsible for market manipulation.

The SEC earlier fined the SpaceX founder $20 million. He was removed as chairman of Tesla over claims of securities fraud surrounding tweets he sent in August 2018 talking about a move where Tesla would go private.

The fine doesn't seem to have affected the billionaire, as he soared to the top spot of the "Richest Man in the World" list in early 2021 for a brief period. The 49-year-old has now cemented himself in the internet hall of fame as a memelord.

