"I am become meme": Elon Musk posts Dogecoin tweets, fans respond with hilarious memes

Dogecoin, the internet's new favorite cryptocurrency, is taking over the digital space thanks to Elon Musk.

The 49-year-old tech mogul marked his return to Twitter with a series of interesting tweets, where he extended support to Dogecoin. This resulted in the cryptocurrency surging more than 44%.

The price of Dogecoin over 24 hours (Image via Coindesk)

All it took was a single-word-tweet with "Doge" that triggered a meme fest as fans bore witness to the fun side of Musk.

Doge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021

This tweet has been retweeted more than 40,000 times, with several Twitter users responding with a barrage of hilarious memes.

The traction his tweet got encouraged him more as he followed up with a series of tweets promoting Dogecoin:

Dogecoin is the people’s crypto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021

No highs, no lows, only Doge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021

However, Musk's tweets' highlight came when he shared a hilarious image of his face superimposed over Rafiki's from The Lion King. He held up the face of the Doge meme, instead of Simba:

Advertisement

Over the past few weeks, Musk has been instrumental in sending the share prices and stocks of companies such as CD Projekt Red, Etsy, Signal, GameStop soaring.

This time was no different as his Dogecoin tweet led to an all-out meme fest online.

Advertisement

What did Elon Musk say about Dogecoin? Memes galore, as Elon Musk x Dogecoin takes over Twitter.

Musk recently returned to Twitter after a 48-hour absence to back Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency developed by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013.

One of the most popular digital alternatives to Bitcoin, Dogecoin features the face of the Shiba Inu dog - the famous "Doge meme."

His recent decision to comment on Doge in response to his original tweet of a SpaceX rocket and the moon in the background literally sent the price of Dogecoin soaring.

What makes the situation all the more memorable is his self-deprecating humor, where he acknowledged his own meme's potential with an absolute winner.

I am become meme,

Destroyer of shorts — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021

In light of the massive boost by Musk, fans took to Twitter to respond with a barrage of memes in honor of the viral genius:

Advertisement

Elon doing doge tweets



Doge pic.twitter.com/swT1AdM0lt — Sakuta (@Sakutax2) February 4, 2021

Advertisement

JOIN US, WE’RE GOING TO THE MOON. DOGE IS FOR THE PEOPLE. WALL ST CAN’T STOP US. 🐕🪙🚀 pic.twitter.com/80thXvDUsO — STEVEN STEELE 🐕🪙🚀 (@DOGEREVOLUTION1) February 4, 2021

Advertisement

The official owner of Elon musk's Twitter account pic.twitter.com/THGXalP5F5 — Mayur (@the_humourholic) February 4, 2021

Advertisement

Elon musk tweeting out behind his PC: pic.twitter.com/NNCtP3L9fo — Dxwny 🚀🙇🏽‍♂️ (@DxwnyUpNext) February 4, 2021

people who bought dogecoin pic.twitter.com/DZUrdc4oS3 — Drelton’s Son 🧛🏿‍♂️ (@DreltonS) February 4, 2021

As Twitter continues to be taken over with memes, several fans wondered if his account had actually been hacked.

Advertisement

It turns out. It was just Musk being a good samaritan to the cause of Dogecoin by doing what he does best - make things go viral on the internet.