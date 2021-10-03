Where to watch Falling for Figaro? Streaming details, cast, plot, and all you need to know

Falling for Figaro, starring Danielle Macdonald, is now available in theatres across the United States. The Ben Lewin-directed romantic comedy was previously premiered at some film festivals across the globe.

Fall in love with FALLING FOR FIGARO. Danielle Macdonald @DLMacdonald19 (PATTI CAKE$, DUMPLIN') stars in this irresistible rom-com set in the Scottish Highlands — Now in Theaters & Available to Watch at Home!

The comedy is about a young Scottish woman pursuing her dreams of becoming an opera singer. The movie depicts how her rivalry with another singing student turns into something special while both are at loggerheads.

Falling for Figaro: All about the release of IFC Films' rom-com

When was Falling for Figaro released?

Release date (Image via IFC Films)

In the United States, Falling for Figaro opened on Friday, October 1, 2021. The film will also release in Canada, United Kingdom, and Ireland later this year.

Apart from the general audience, Falling for Figaro already had its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF Industry Selects) last year on September 9, 2020.

The movie also premiered at the Film by the Sea Film Festival (Netherlands) and Woodstock Film Festival (USA) on September 15 and 30.

Where to watch Falling for Figaro online?

Falling for Figaro is also available via VOD (Image via IFC Films)

The IFC Films' rom-com is not available on any OTT platform, but fans in the USA can rent or purchase the movie through VOD. The rent starts at $5.99, while the purchase is available from $12.99.

Viewers can opt for any VOD service of their choice like Google Play Store, YouTube, iTunes, or any other.

Falling for Figaro: Cast, characters, and premise

A still from Falling for Figaro's official trailer (Image via IFC Films)

Cast and characters

Falling for Figaro's list of cast and characters is as follows:

Danielle Macdonald portrays Millie

portrays Millie Joanna Lumley portrays Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop

portrays Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop Hugh Skinner portrays Max

portrays Max Shazad Latif portrays Charlie

portrays Charlie Christina Bennington portrays Juliet

portrays Juliet Jo Cameron Brown portrays Juliet's Nurse

The film also stars Scottish actor Gary Lewis.

Premise

The official synopsis of the Danielle Macdonald-starrer rom-com is given below:

"The movie follows a brilliant young fund manager named Millie, who quits her job and ends things with her longterm boyfriend in order to fulfill her dream of becoming an opera singer - in the Scottish Highlands. She begins intense vocal training lessons with renowned but fearsome singing teacher and former opera diva Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop.

"It is there she meets Max, another of Meghan's students who is also training for the upcoming "Singer of Renown" contest. The competition between Millie and Max gradually evolves into something different and deeper."

