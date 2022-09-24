Interview with The Vampire 2022: Release date, trailer, and everything to know about AMC's gothic horror series

The vampires have returned to the screens once again in AMC's upcoming series, Interview with the Vampire, which is all set to debut on Sunday, October 2.

Created by Rolin Jones, the series is based on the 1976 novel of the same name by Anne Rice. It follows Louis de Pointe du Lac, Lestat de Lioncourt, and Claudia’s epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality.

Here's everything viewers need to know about AMC's upcoming series, Interview with the Vampire.

Interview with The Vampire features Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass, and others in lead roles

The series stars Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Jacob Anderson as Louis, Bailey Bass as Claudia, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy in the main cast. The sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel will air at 10 pm ET/PT and will have seven episodes in total in the first season.

Interview With the Vampire is executively produced by Rolin Jones, Mark Johnson, Anne Rice, Christopher Rice, and Alan Taylor. The official synopsis for the upcoming series reads:

"Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, follow Louis de Pointe's epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy."

Other cast members set to feature on the show include Assad Zaman as Rashid, Steven Norfleet as Paul, Kalyne Coleman as Grace, Rae Dawn Chong as Florence, Jeff Pope as Finn O'Shea, and Chris Stack as Thomas 'Tom' Anderson.

The much-awaited show will also see Rachel Handler as Peg-Leg Doris, John Dimaggio as Alderman Fenwick, Dana Gourrier as Bricktop Williams, Christian Robinson as Levi Freniere, and Maura Grace Athari as Antoinette.

Showrunner Rolin Jones revealed that season one of Interview with the Vampire won't cover the whole book as he and the producers are hopeful that the story will continue in future seasons.

He said:

"You guys will tell us whether this will be a franchise or not but I believe that this world, the Anne Rice world, is going to go on for some time on AMC. We're building a universe."

More about the novels and their adaptations

AMC's Interview with the Vampire will be adapted from a novel of the same name by the late Anne Rice, the first in a thirteen-book series called The Vampire Chronicles. Published in 1976, the novel is widely considered the most significant work of vampire literature since Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Interview with The Vampire has also been adapted before in a 1994 film of the same name that starred Brad Pitt as Louis, Tom Cruise as Lestat, and a young Kirsten Dunst as Claudia. It has also been adapted as a comic book on three separate occasions.

Check out the trailer for the series

The trailer for the Interview with The Vampire dropped at Comic-Con and featured Lestat's relentless pursuit of Louis and the tormented immortal bond that followed. The trailer also revealed one major change to the source material, which was that the setting of this adaptation was updated from 1791 to 1910.

Showrunner Rolin Jones spoke about what to expect from the series during a panel.

He said:

"The two most aggressive differences between the book and this is that Molloy is much better at his job than in the books and that some primordial version of the 'Brat Prince' has been put back into this."

He also revealed that the series will not only focus on Molloy's first interview with Louis, but also on a second interview that takes place 40 years later. Eric Bogosian, who plays Molloy in the series, mentioned:

"The script is very clear that it's forty-something years later, and Daniel is no longer the boy who was a novice journalist, just starting out, making tapes of this vampire interview. Now he's getting a second crack at it. He's been very successful, he's actually on the downside of his career, and this is his last chance to grab the brass ring. It's dangerous, but he wants to go get that story."

Catch Interview with the Vampire on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, October 2.

