What time will The Resident season 6 episode 1 air on FOX? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Conrad's love life is all set to take a new turn in the upcoming season of FOX's The Resident.

Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi, the provocative medical drama follows doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital as they face personal and professional challenges and fight for their patients’ health.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of The Resident.

Season 6 episode 1 of The Resident is set to drop next week

FOX's season 6 of The Resident is all set to premiere on Wednesday, September 20, at 8pm ET/PT with the first episode titled Two Hearts. The series is executively produced by Amy Holden Jones, Antoine Fuqua, Phillip Noyce, Oly Obst, David Boorstein, and Todd Harthan.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"When Padma's pregnancy takes a dangerous turn, the doctors come together to find a solution and turn to Ian to perform a miracle; Conrad makes a decision regarding his love life and Devon leads his own clinical trials at Chastain."

The upcoming season of The Resident will star Matt Czuzhry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins, Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh, Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell, Jane Leeves as Dr. Kit Voss, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Dr. AJ Austin, Jessica Lucas as Dr. Billie Sutton, Anuja Joshi as Dr. Leela Devi, Andrew McCarthy as Dr. Ian Sullivan and Kaley Ronayne as Dr. Cade Sullivan.

Season 5 finale recap

The finale of The Resident season 5 aired on May 17, 2022, and was titled All Neon Moon. It was directed by Rob Corn alongside Amy Holden Jones and Andrew Chapman as writers.

The episode opened with a flashback to when Conrad and Nic first hired Marion to babysit Gigi to take their day out. Meanwhile, Irving tried to tell Devon to talk to Leela as Devon had decided to leave.

A pregnant woman, who presumably had pulmonary edema, came in with her son. She was having a heart failure and her heart wasn't strong enough to pump for her and the baby.

However, the doctors had a radical proposal that would surely fail and still result in death for the pregnant woman and/or her baby. Leela and Padma headed out to get checked out and find out if Padma was pregnant, which she was.

Cade discharged herself and went to meet up with her father, who wanted to do the same after his fall. Conrad felt Ian had an ulcer but wanted him to have more tests. He then talked to Winston about grief and Nic because he had experienced something similar with his partner. He told him to embrace the memories.

Cade discovered that her father had pancreatic cancer, who didn't know and they had to perform surgery on him because it was operable and only Bell could do it.

Meanwhile, Billie had a flare up but his vision was fine so he was cleared for the OR. Mrs. Alvarez's flu led to her marcoditis and her heart coulen't beat for two so AJ and Devon recommended ending the pregnancy. But the husband opted to put his wife on ECMO despite the complications and risks resulting in her death.

Cade confided in Conrad, and he comforted her while telling her about how things were with his father once. He hugged Cade and reflected on that memory of Nic where she saw him hugging someone who got the wrong idea, and when he explained they talked about how much they loved each other.

Cade thanked Billie for saving her father and thought his cancer might be gone. The two then talked about how they had feelings for Conrad. Devon reminded Conrad to make new memories and Conrad thought about how he made Nic promise that she'd find love again if something happened to him and she did the same.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming season

The official trailer for The Resident season 6 dropped last month and gave viewers a glimpse of what's in store for them. Viewers can expect the series to continue to shine a light on the daily heroism of healthcare workers.

The previous season saw Conrad facing life without his beloved wife Nic and raising their daughter as a single dad. But now that he’s dating, he has found himself in a love triangle between Billie and Cade. Kit and Randolph got engaged and Devon and Leela were recently reunited.

Catch the premiere of The Resident season 6 on Tuesday, September 20 on FOX.

