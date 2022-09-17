How many episodes does Andor season 1 have? Release schedule explored  

Star Wars is making a comeback to Disney+ next week, in the form of Rogue One's prequel series, Andor.

Returning as Cassian Andor will be Diego Luna, the thief-turned-rebel spy who will play a vital role in the early days of the Rebel Alliance against the totalitarian Galactic Empire. The series will showcase the events five years before the events of the film. It is created by Tony Gilroy.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming series.

Andor season 1 set to release next week

The first season of Andor is all set to release on Wednesday, September 21, on Disney+. The series will premiere with three episodes on release day, followed by a new episode every week. It will have a total of 12 episodes this season and will drop at 12 am PT/3 am ET/8 am GMT/5 pm AEST.

Here's the full release schedule for Andor on Disney Plus:

Episode 1: Wednesday, September 21

Episode 2: Wednesday, September 21

Episode 3: Wednesday, September 21

Episode 4: Wednesday, September 28

Episode 5: Wednesday, October 5

Episode 6: Wednesday, October 12

Episode 7: Wednesday, October 19

Episode 8: Wednesday, October 26

Episode 9: Wednesday, November 2

Episode 10: Wednesday, November 9

Episode 11: Wednesday, November 16

Episode 12: Wednesday, November 23

The titles for the episodes have not been revealed yet. A second twelve-episode season is also in development, which will conclude the series and lead into the events of Rogue One.

Andor will begin with the titular character as a "revolution-averse" cynic and will explore how he became "the most passionate person who's going to give themselves to save the galaxy" in Rogue One. Creator Tony Gilroy described the character as a natural leader who manipulates people, adding that he is "really a perfect kind of spy, warrior, killer."

The series is executively produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan.

About the series

Ahead of Andor's release, Lucasfilm dropped several trailers, giving fans a glimpse of what's in store for them. Last month, Disney released a nine-minute preview that featured snippets for episode 3.

The trailers have revealed certain characters reprising their role, like Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera, but also some were not seen, like the fan-favorite droid K-2SO. It also saw early rebel soldiers and clones working for the empire.

During the D23 Expo 2022, the final trailer for Andor also revealed that the events of the series take place before the events of the 2016 Rogue One film. The series was announced by Lucasfilms in November 2018 along with Diego Luna leading the show and Stephen Schiff serving as the showrunner.

Later, however, Schiff was replaced by Gilroy as creator and showrunner in April 2020. Filming for the series began at the end of November 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was done at Pinewood Studios in London.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero."

The series will star Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva alongside Diego Luna as the titular charcacter.

In addition to Whitaker's return, Anton Lesser as an Imperial officer, Kathryn Hunter as Eedy Karn, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns, Clemens Schick, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will also be seen in the series.

Catch Andor Season 1 on Disney+ from Wednesday, September 21. Until then, binge on some Star Wars and get up to speed with the stories.

