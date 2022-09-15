What time will The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1 air on FOX? Release date, sneak peek and more details explored

Things are looking stressful for Thony in the upcoming season of The Cleaning Lady, which is all set to premiere next week. The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"Thony is desperately trying to find her son, Luca, after he was kidnapped by his father Marco; she enlists the help of FBI Agent Garrett Miller to track him down before they leave the country."

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of The Cleaning Lady.

All we know about season 2 episode 1 of The Cleaning Lady

FOX's episode 1 of The Cleaning Lady season 2 is all set to premiere on Monday, September 19, at 9 pm ET/PT. The trailer for The Cleaning Lady dropped last month and saw Thony in crisis.

Season 2 of the series will pick up with Thony desperately trying to locate her son, Luca, after he was kidnapped by his father, Marco. With nowhere else to turn, she will enlist the help of FBI Agent Garrett Miller to track him down before they leave the country.

Developed by Miranda Kwok, the series is based on the 2017 Argentinian television series La chica que limpia. The Cleaning Lady revolves around a Cambodian doctor who came to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son, but when the system failed and pushed her into hiding, she used her cunning and intelligence to fight back, breaking the law for all the right reasons.

Recap of Season 1 finale

Season1 finale of The Cleaning Lady was directed by Milan Cheylov and written by Miranda Kwok. It aired on March 14, 2022 and was titled The Crown. The episode opened with a flashback of when Thony took Luca and left for Las Vegas. Thony was currently in jail and could only get out if she managed to get Arman.

Arman was furious that Hayak had murdered Carlos. Arman was able to negotiate his release after the two argued about who had betrayed whom the most. Marco wished for them to return home so that his son would not be TNT. Thony stated that she would be arrested if she left the country, so she did.

Nadia tried to block her, but Arman let Thony in. She shared that the Feds knew about the guns and suggested working with them to trap Hayak. Garrett wasn't thrilled about the plan, but Thony convinced him when she mentioned that Hayak's son killed Theo and Arman wanted Hayak out.

Arman made it clear that he had agreed to meet only for Thony's sake. Nadia was upset that Arman had planned their future without her, so she persuaded Noah to continue with the deal. Thony told Marco that Luca enjoyed his time there and that they should stay. Arman later met with Isabel to inform her that Hayak was an arms dealer and needed to leave the family business.

Finally, Arman and Thony met. He shared a new plan as he did not trust the FBI after embracing Thony and asking her to trust him. The sting was action-packed and the driver realized he was set up, so Hayak got shot and they all got arrested, even Arman.

The FBI searched the room but found no evidence of cash. Thony and Fiona took the money and went for a drive. Garrett was depressed until Isabel arrived with more evidence on Hayak. He let Arman out of jail but warned him not to betray him. Thony then went to see Arman, and when she came out, she handed Nadia an envelope of money, reminding her that she worked for her. Thony discovered at home that Marco had abducted Luca.

More information on The Cleaning Lady

The series stars Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa, Adan Canto as Arman Morales, Oliver Hudson as Garrett Miller, Martha Millan as Fiona De La Rosa, Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle as Luca De La Rosa, Sean Lew as Chris, Faith Bryant as Jaz and Eva De Dominici as Nadia Morales.

The recurring cast of The Cleaning Lady includes Navid Negahban as Hayak Barsamian, Ivan Shaw as Marco De La Rosa, Jay Mohr as Councilman Eric Knight, Liza Weil as Katherine Russo, Shiva Negar as Isabel Barsamian, Chelsea Frei as Maya Campbell, and Naveen Andrews as Robert Kamdar.

The Cleaning Lady is executively produced by Rose Marie Vega, Paola Suárez, Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Michael Offer, Miranda Kwok and Melissa Carter alongside Stewart Lyons and Joe Lotito as producers.

Catch the all new season of The Cleaning Lady on FOX from Monday, September 19.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far