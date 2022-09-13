What time will Dynasty Season 5 episode 22 (series finale) air on The CW? Release date, synopsis and more details explored

CW's Dynasty is all set to bid farewell this week with its series finale, putting an end to a whole lot of drama but hopefully with answers.

CW's episode 22 of Dynasty season 5 is all set to premiere on Friday, September 16, at 9 pm ET.

Developed by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Sallie Patrick, the series is based on the 1980s prime-time soap opera of the same name. It follows two of America's wealthiest families as they fight for control over their fortunes and their children.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of Dynasty season 5.

All we know about season 5 episode 22 of Dynasty

The upcoming finale episode, titled Catch 22, is directed by Pascal Verschooris alongside Josh Reims and Garrett Oakley as writers. The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"A new majordomo begins working at the Manor; Blake and Cristal disagree on how to handle recent events at PPA; Blake and Alexis go on a search and rescue mission; Jeff is put in a precarious position; Fallon is challenged by the FSN board."

The preview for episode 22 of Dynasty season 5 featured a disagreement between Blake and Cristal over the recent events at PPA while Blake and Alexis went on a search and rescue mission. Jeff found himself in a precarious position while Fallon was challenged by the FSN board.

Recap of Episode 21

The previous episode of Dynasty season 5, titled More Power to Her, was directed by Michael A. Allowitz and written by Libby Wells. It aired on Friday, September 9 and saw Fallon and Liam have their baby shower. The two learned about the gender of their baby from Stacey. Kirby and Amanda spoke about the incident at the hospital and Kirby realized she was ready to move back to Australia.

Culhane got enraged and decided to leave Atlanta by purchasing land in LA. On the other hand, Ryan wanted to DTR with Sam but Sam did not think he was his soulmate and broke up with him. Blake dealt with a crisis dealing with PPA and a missing aircraft that ended with him finding out that it was importing illegal chemicals.

Fallon opened her first hydroelectric plant, but it ran into some trouble as it caused blackouts all over Atlanta which put her company on the line. Liam was blackmailed by his late English professor's nephew Jasper. He knew Liam stole his Uncle's work after reading a summary from a publisher and tried to get $6,000,000 out of him. Dominique and Jeff figured out that Gemma was behind the robbery at Dominique's place.

Stacey found out that Adam had poisoned her the day she passed out near the pool and told Crystal. Kirby and Amanda were visited by Amanda's old friend Judge Florence Whitney. As Adam was about to leave Carrington Manor, he was kidnapped after being chloroformed by Graham, who posed as a new majordomo on behalf of Steven. Graham stated that Adam had caused too many problems for the Carrington family as he loaded him into the trunk of a car.

More about the show

The series stars Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Alonso, Elaine Hendrix, Rafael de La Fuente, Michael Michele, Sam Underwood, Sam Adegoke, Maddison Brown, Robert Christopher Riley, Adam Huber, Eliza Bennett and Grant Show.

Dynasty is executively produced by Richard Shapiro, Esther Shapiro, Stephanie Savage, Josh Schwartz, Brad Silberling, Sallie Patrick, Christopher Fife and Josh Reims. Dynasty is produced by Jeffrey Downer, Jenna Richman and Kevin A. Garnett.

Catch the series finale of Dynasty season 5 on Friday, September 16 on CW at 9 pm ET. Previous episodes and seasons of the show are available to stream on Netflix.

