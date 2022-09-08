What time will Dynasty season 5 episode 21 air on The CW? Release date and more details explored

More drama awaits the Carringtons in the upcoming episode of Dynasty Season 5 this week.

Based on the 1980s prime-time soap opera by the same name, the series was developed by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Sallie Patrick. The series follows two of America's wealthiest families as they fight for control over their fortune and their children.

CW's episode 21 of Dynasty season 5 is all set to premiere on Friday, September 9, at 9 pm ET.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Dynasty season 5.

All we know about season 5 episode 21 of Dynasty: Release date, cast, crew and more

The upcoming episode is titled More Power to Her and is directed by Michael A. Allowitz alongside Libby Wells, who is the writer. The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Tension remains between Blake and Cristal as they disagree on business matters; Alexis prepares for Fallon and Liam's baby shower; Jeff questions his recent decisions; Sam finds out some compromising information about the hotel."

The series stars Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington, Daniella Alonso as Cristal Jennings Carrington, Elaine Hendrix as Alexis Carrington Colby, Rafael de La Fuente as Sammy Jo, Michael Michele as Dominique Deveraux, Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington, and more.

The show also sees Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby, Maddison Brown as Kirby Anders, Robert Christopher Riley as Michael Culhane, Adam Huber as Liam Ridley, Eliza Bennett as Amanda Carrington and Grant Show as Blake Carrington.

Recap of episode 20

The previous episode of Dynasty season 5, titled First Kidnapping and Now Theft, was directed by Pat Santana and written by Chris Erric Maddox. It aired on Friday, September 2 and saw Alexis tricking Fallon and Amanda into thinking they were going to a spa, which later turned out to be an unwanted road trip to Charleston, South Carolina.

Alexis then revealed that she purchased a house and tried to move her kids there after her divorce from Blake in order to have a normal family. She then revealed to Amanda that when she was younger, she tried to convince her to move in but had a change of heart when she saw how happy Amanda was with her adoptive parents.

She also revealed that Blake bribed the judge to get Alexis arrested in order to get her to leave Georgia. Fallon and Amanda then decided to forgive their mother's mistake and take her back. Meanwhile, Adam and Blake teamed up to cover up his involvement by bribing the women who were affected by the scandal.

Blake was confronted by Crystal who questioned her parenting and how Adam was out to destroy the Carrington name, which made Blake kick him out of the manor.

While hosting a wedding at the hotel, Sam reconnected with an old flame, Brett, who is now a lawyer. He informed Sam that his hotel was used as a hotspot for prostitutes to conduct illegal business, so Sam and Culhane devised a plan by enlisting Adam to try to lure one of them and catch them in the act.

While volunteering in the hospital, Kirby decided to adopt an honest policy but ditched it to help Jeff by threatening a nurse who refused Jeff's plan to give all the nurses in the hospital cars. However, it backfired in her face when Amanda learned about it and got into an argument regarding it.

Later, Kirby confessed to Jeff about Blake taking ColbyCo's assets from him earlier, which made Jeff think that she never had his back, causing him to end their friendship.

When Amanda came home, she was still furious over what Kirby did and got into another argument, where Amanda suggested Kirby sleep in her own room. Kirby shoved a diamond necklace in her face, which made Amanda feel guilty. Still upset over Kirby's confession, Jeff went home to his new girlfriend, Gemma, who was secretly working for the drug company that Jeff took down.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episode

The preview for episode 21 of Dynasty season 5 featured tension between Blake and Cristal after disagreeing on business matters, so Blake called in a favor. Alexis is preparing for Fallon's baby shower and Jeff is missing. Sam will learn more about the hotel and Adam will make things worse for the family.

The show is executively produced by Richard Shapiro, Esther Shapiro, Stephanie Savage, Josh Schwartz, Brad Silberling, Sallie Patrick, Christopher Fife and Josh Reims. Dynasty is produced by Jeffrey Downer, Jenna Richman and Kevin A. Garnett.

Catch the latest episode of Dynasty season 5 just before the series finale on Friday, September 9 on CW.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes