What time will Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 episode 11 air on The CW? Details explored

The upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 will see the characters facing new threats, making difficult decisions, and not losing hope.

Adapted from the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz, the series is the second television show in the franchise. It follows the story of Liz Ortecho, who falls in love with a teenage alien, Max Evans, and promises to protect his secret. However, things take a turn for the worse when a violent attack reveals the existence of other aliens. The discovery itself is threatening to Max's life.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4.

When is Episode 11 of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 expected to air?

Episode 11 of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4, titled Follow You Down, is all set to premiere on Monday, August 22 at 8:00 PM (ET) on CW and CW App. It is executively produced by Carina Adly MacKenzie, Kevin Kelly Brown, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Lawrence Bender, and Julie Plec.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"As Liz begins to see the error of her ways, she is quickly faced with a new threat which forces her to make a difficult decision; Max finds himself in an intense stand-off, and Michael begins to lose hope of ever reuniting with Alex."

Roswell, New Mexico stars Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Jeanine Mason, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino, and Amber Midthunder. The recurring cast includes Carlos Compean, Riley Voelkel, Tanner Novlan, Sibongile Mlambo, and Quentin Plair.

Recap of Episode 10

The previous episode of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4, titled Down in a Hole, was directed by Aprill Winney, with Ashley Charbonnet and Sarah Tarkoff as writers. It aired on Monday, August 15, and saw Bonnie waking up alone in the pocket dimension before finding Dallas, who informed her that Theo had built this dimension and left him a welcome hologram with instructions.

Liz returned to work despite the fever dream and confirmed to Shivani that she had enhanced cognitive abilities and wanted to work on more research, but for this they needed to gather more alien mist. Isobel found out from Tezca that Jones had commissioned Theo to find a way home from Earth, and it was hidden inside the pocket dimension.

Kyle brought back a box from Careyes, and when in Michael's lair, it opened, and attached itself to his console, almost making it complete. Isobel pulled Tezca into a mindscape so she could face her fears by fighting Jones, but when flooded with memories of all those she had killed, she ended the lesson.

Rosa helped Maria adjust to her new powers and suggested that she felt where Alex, Bonnie, and Dallas were. She was then able to get a flash of Dallas and Bonnie at the Roswell sign. There, Dallas and Bonnie uncovered a box just like Kyle's, hidden underneath the sand in the pocket dimension.

Max caught Liz trying to steal fluid from the pods and later, she and Shivani inhaled the mist to work on a serum to bring the frog back from the dead, which they succeeded with. Dallas and Bonnie traveled to the barn, and Dallas found a record with an alien symbol on it. Maria and Rosa traveled to the Roswell sign, and she got another flash of Dallas and Bonnie.

Meanwhile, in Roswell, New Mexico, Dallas and Bonnie found a portal, and the box was attracted to a stone mass near it. On Earth, Maria was on a matching stone slab and triggered a wave that allowed a flash on the other side of the portal. Liz went to Rosa to draw blood, as she needed it for her research, and Rosa called her out for continuing to take the mist. She then went to Max with her concerns, and he confronted Liz.

Tezca wanted to atone by helping the children of those she had hurt and told Isobel that there was a lock on the prototype Theo made to get them home, and it was stored in the pocket dimension. Dallas tapped on a piece of alien glass that came out of the box, and he and Michael communicated via morse code by tapping the pieces. After speaking with Maria, they headed to her location on the portal.

Liz broke off her partnership with Shivani, while Max went to Isobel and asked for help in getting his powers back. Michael put the console on the stone slab, and the piece from the other dimension attached to it, opening up the portal. Michael then entered the pocket dimension to look for Alex along with Dallas and Bonnie.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episode

The upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 will be directed by Heather Hemmens alongside Steve Stringer and Danny Tolli as writers. The episode will see Liz facing a new threat which will force her to make a difficult decision while Michael might begin to lose hope over reuniting with Alex.

Developed by Carina Adly MacKenzie, the series is narrated by Jeanine Mason.

Catch the latest episode of Roswell, New Mexico on CW and CW App on Monday, August 22.

