What time will Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 11 air on TNT? Details explored

This week's episode of Animal Kingdom Season 6 will see two characters return for an important task - busting Pope out of prison.

Developed by Jonathan Lisco, the series is based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name by David Michôd. It revolves around 17-year-old Joshua "J" Cody, who moved in with his estranged grandmother Janine "Smurf" Cody, who leads a criminal family enterprise with the aid of her four sons.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of the crime drama series.

When is Episode 11 of Animal Kingdom Season 6 expected to air?

Episode 11 of Animal Kingdom Season 6 is set to premiere on Sunday, August 14, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT on TNT. It will also be available to stream on Netflix. The series stars Leila George as Janine "Smurf" Cody, Shawn Hatosy as Andrew “Pope” Cody, Finn Cole as Joshua "J" Cody, Ben Robson as Craig Cody and Jake Weary as Deran Cody.

The recurring cast of Animal Kingdom includes Jasper Polish as Julia, Darren Mann as Baz, Kevin Csolak as Andrew, Stevie Lynn Jones as Penny, Leila George as Janine, Rigo Sanchez as Manny and Jon Beavers as Jake Dunmore.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Pope goes to solitary confinement; Deran gets a visit from an old friend; J, Craig, and Deran decide what to do about Pope; Julia confronts Baz."

Recap of Episode 10

The previous episode of Animal Kingdom Season 6, titled Clink, was directed by Shaz Bennett and written by Shukree Hassan Tilghman. The episode aired on Sunday, August 7 and saw Pope behind bars, but the Codys have started protecting him from Finnegan.

However, Pope was stabbed in the stomach by a member of a gang linked to the Trujillos. He took revenge on his attack and threw himself into solitary confinement with a sip of a drug.

Pope was not remotely interested about him changing the plea and revealing the culprit as he didn't want to put Lena or Amy on trial. Finnegan pitched the idea of making "another arrangement" where his uncle was killed instead of getting protected for $25,000 but he didn't spark it. Craig and Deran decided to break Pope out of prison.

Meanwhile, word spread like wildfire about Pope's prison situation and Craig was not exactly mentally present. The sharks began circling the Codys, Cath went missing and was found dead, and Adrian too was missing.

After Pope was stabbed, Smurf's youngest son met Tina Trujillo in hopes of getting the whole Pete's eye-loss thing behind their families — it didn't exactly go as planned. The Codys were in crosshairs.

Meanwhile, Vince took Craig to a backyard fight club for recovering addict which made him reconsider Renn’s offer to move to San Antonio with her and Nick. It was also revealed that Julia and Pope reconciled in 1992 while Smurf made Baz jealous by dating a boy his own age.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episode

The official trailer for episode 11 of Animal Kingdom Season 6, titled Hit and Run, features Scott Speedman returning as Baz. Craig will have the opportunity to start over while Dera will find a way to seek some form of pleasure elsewhere.

Denil Leary will also be returning as Billy for this episode. Deran will need his father's assistance for a job that could be breaking Pope out of jail. The preview also saw Baz in a car with Pope, even though Bax is deceased. This means that the episode might have flashbacks or Pope might be experiencing some kind of dream sequence while in jail.

Watch Episode 11 of Animal Kingdom Season 6 on TNT as well as Netflix on Sunday, August 15.

