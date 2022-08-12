Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 cast list- Mekai Curtis, Patina Miller and others to star in Starz drama series

Kanan and the family have returned for another season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz.

A prequel and second spin-off to Power, the series is set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991. It revolves around Kannan Stark, a dealer, and his early years in the business of drugs.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 - Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

Starz's Power Book III: Raising Kanan will premiere on Sunday, August 14 at 9:00 PM ET/PT. The official trailer for the upcoming season dropped last month and featured a lot of external and internal struggles that Raq, Kanan, and the rest of the family will have to go through.

Season 2 will pick up right after the previous season and will see Kanan returning to his family in Queens. His illusions regarding the glamor of his family will be affected, and his relationship with his mother will be shattered.

The official synopsis for season 2 reads:

"These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of Power's most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set Power in a class of its own."

The executive producers of the series are Courtney A. Kemp, 50 Cent, Sasha Penn, Rob Hardy, Kevin Fox, Danielle De Jesus, Chris Salek, Mark Canton, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich.

Here's a look at the returning cast of season 2.

Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark

Mekai Curtis is an American actor best known for his work in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, Girl Meets World and Kirby Buckets.

He will be returning for the upcoming season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan as Kanan Stark.

Patina Miller as Raquel "Raq" Thomas

Patina Miller is an American actress and singer. She is best known for Sister Act, Pippin, Into the Woods, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Mercy Street, Madam Secretary, and several other projects. Miller holds a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and a Laurence Olivier Award, as well as Tony Award nominations.

She will return as Raquel "Raq" Thomas in season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Her character portrays the role of Kanan's mother.

Hailey Kilgore as Laverne "Jukebox" Thomas

American actress and singer Hailey Kilgore is best known for Once on This Island, Our Town, Ain't Misbehavin', Into the Woods, Respect, The Village, and Amazing Stories. She was also nominated for the 2018 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, making her one of the youngest nominees in the category.

Kilgore will be returning for the upcoming season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan as Laverne "Jukebox" Thomas. Her character portrays the role of Kanan's cousin.

London Brown as Marvin Thomas

London Brown is an American actor, dancer, comedian, radio host, and impressionist. He is best known for Ballers, The Hustle, Bronzeville, Merry Ex-Mas, and Tales from the Hood 3. He also holds the Best International Comedian award.

Brown will be returning as Marvin Thomas in season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. His character portrays the role of Kanan's uncle and Raq's older brother.

Other cast members of the series include Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Omar Epps as Detective Howard, Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou, Krystal Joy as Renée Timmons, Omar Dorse as Cartier 'Duns' Fareed, Paulina Singer as a singer, Antonio Ortiz as Famous, KJ Smith as Palomar and LeToya Luckett as Kenya.

Watch Season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz from Sunday, August 14. Season 1 of the series will be available on Starz from 10:30 AM to 7 PM EST on release day.

Edited by Sayati Das