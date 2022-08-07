What time will American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 4 air on Hulu? Details explored

Every week, Hulu's American Horror Stories Season 2 introduces viewers to a new terrifying tale that just keeps getting scarier. Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for FX on Hulu, the series revolves around each episode being a different horror story.

Since its inception in 2011, the creators of American Horror Stories have redefined the horror genre by adding various installments that involve a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of the horror series.

When is Episode 4 of American Horror Stories Season 2 expected to air?

Episode 4 of American Horror Stories Season 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, August 11 at 3 am ET/12 am PT on Hulu and Disney+. The series stars Gabourey Sidibe, Max Greenfield, Naomi Grossman, John Carroll Lynch, Charles Melton, Billie Lourd, Nico Greetham, Chad James Buchanan, Cody Fern, Dylan McDermott, Jamie Brewer, and many more.

The series is executively produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Loni Peristere, and Manny Coto.

Episode 3 recap

The previous episode of American Horror Stories Season 2, titled Drive, was directed by Yangzom Brauen and was written by Manny Coto. It also had guest appearances from Bella Thorne, Nico Greetham, Anthony De La Torre, Billie Bodega, and Austin Woods.

The episode starts off in the middle of the night with a woman who is alone in her car and heading home. She notices a truck following her closely and flashing its headlights. She drove in terror, thinking the truck was the danger, but the man in the backseat of her car was the apparent danger.

The driver's name is Marci, and is portrayed as a promiscuous party animal who is openly married to Chaz, an understanding individual. Marci then appeared to tempt fate every night by picking up random men from clubs. This story could've gone in numerous directions, but Chaz’s extreme worry led him to start stalking Marci.

However, Marci ended up being the murderer and the man in the car's back seat was the latest of her victims. This was also the man who sat in the back seat with someone Marci had met at the pub earlier in the episode.

Paul, the truck driver who tried to warn her, ended up as her next victim as he had seen enough to end her killing spree. Chaz agreed to give their marriage another chance and help Marci with the murders, which she believed would bring them closer together. Sometime later, Chaz and Marci killed Piper together.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episode

The trailer for season 2 of American Horror Stories dropped last month and saw Denis O’Hare make an appearance as a creepy doll lover while Max Greenfield and Bella Thorne showed up in the 'twisted anthology' that 'promises a new nightmare every week.'

FX's description of the show reads:

"Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold."

American Horror Stories is a spinoff of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series 'American Horror Story.' This version of the show is a weekly anthology series featuring a different horror story for each episode.

Stream the brand new episode of American Horror Stories Season 2 on Thursday, August 11, on Hulu and Disney+.

