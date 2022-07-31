What time will In the Dark Season 4 Episode 8 air on The CW? Details explored

Murphy is stuck in yet another situation, which will be depicted in the upcoming episode of In The Dark Season 4.

Episode 8 of In the Dark Season 4 is set to premiere on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on The CW. It will be available to stream on The CW App and CW's website the day after the broadcast.

Created by Corinne Kingsbury, the series follows Murphy, a woman in her twenties, and her friends Jess, a teenage drug dealer, and Tyson. One day, Murphy goes out to walk with her dog and accidentally finds Tyson’s dead body. However, before the cops arrive, the dead body disappears. She decides to investigate her friend Tyson’s death by herself while also managing her daily life.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Everything you need to know about In the Dark Season 4 Episode 8 ahead of the premiere

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Tensions run high when Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) plans hit a bump in the road. Josh’s (Theodore Bhat) vendetta against Murphy grows with the help of a new friend."

Executive producers of In The Dark include Ben Stiller, Corinne Kingsbury, Jackie Cohn, Michael Showalter, Nicky Weinstock, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, and Andrea Raffaghello.

The series stars Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason, Rich Sommer as Dean Riley, Brooke Markham as Jess Damon, Casey Deidrick as Max Parish, Keston John as Darnell James, Morgan Krantz as Felix Bell, Thamela Mpumlwana as Tyson Parker, Derek Webster as Hank Mason, Kathleen York as Joy Mason, Theodore Bhat as Josh Wallace, and Matt Murray as Officer Gene Clemens.

Episode 7 recap

The previous episode of In The Dark Season 4, titled C.I. Was Right, featured an insight into Murphy's mindset and what she desired to do correctly. Jess did not want to be considered unreliable along with Nia, whose days felt numbered anyway after Murphy was referred to as Darnell.

Felix and Murphy were determined to keep Jess in the dark about the modifications in their task description with a stable rationale. Jess was proven to be talkative, overly emotional, panicky, and much less capable of taking care of situations. However, they all failed to save the drugs at Guiding Hope.

On the other hand, Max was left reeling after the mess he made during Murphy’s trial, and Murphy followed through on the deal that she made, which resulted in her being partnered up with someone she would not want to spend time with.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episode

The preview for the upcoming episode of In The Dark Season 4, titled Tequila Mockingbird, was released earlier this week. Murphy's plan to run into an obstacle on the road and Josh’s grudge against Murphy becoming stronger with the assistance of a friend are the main focal points.

In the upcoming episode of the season, fans can expect to see how Murphy gets out of another delicate situation. She is already a mess after being partnered with someone she dislikes.

The episode has been directed by Natalie Leite, alongside Jason Pierre as the writer. The fourth season of the series will have a total of 10 episodes, each spanning 42 minutes.

Catch the upcoming episode of In The Dark Season 4 on The CW on Monday, August 1. Stream it on the CW App and CW's website after the broadcast.

