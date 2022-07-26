What time will Uncoupled air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more about the series

American actor Neil Patrick Harris, best known for his portrayal of Barney Stinson, is set to appear in a brand new series called Uncoupled this week.

Created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, the series follows Michael Lawson, a successful real estate agent whose life turns upside down when his longtime boyfriend suddenly moves out and dumps him. Lawson is crushed since he thinks that he has lost his soulmate. Eventually, he finds himself navigating the New York City dating scene as a newly single gay man in his mid-forties.

Netflix's Uncoupled is all set to premiere on Friday, July 29, at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT. Here's everything viewers need to know about the comedy-drama series.

Everything you need to know about Uncoupled ahead of its premiere

The series will star Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson, Tuc Watkins as Colin, Tisha Campbell as Suzanne, Emerson Brooks as Billy, Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley, and Marcia Gay Harden as Claire.

Uncoupled was first announced back in May 2021, and Neil Patrick Harris being assigned the lead role of Michael Lawson was revealed in August 2021.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"Michael Lawson (Neil Patrick Harris) seems to have it all figured out. He’s a successful New York City real estate agent with a great career, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship with his partner of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins)."

The synopsis then explains the crisis point in Lawson's life.

"But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael is completely blindsided. Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City."

Other cast members of Uncoupled include:

Colin Hanlon as Jonathan Stein

Jonah Platt as Horst

Jhulenty Delossantos as Luis

Jay Santiago as Freddy

April Ortiz as Teresa

Ajay Naidu as Raffi

David A. Gregory as Corey

Dan Amboyer as Luke

Denny Dillon as Gina

Jonathan Strait as George Hill

Rob Kellogg as Harrison

Alexis Bronkovic as Layla

Jordyn Owens as Trey

Joti Patel as Stephanie

Kyle Dunn as Friedrich

Phyllis Johnson as Nia

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, Jeffrey Richman Productions, and Jax Media. Executive producers include Neil Patrick Harris, Tony Hernandez, Darren Star, Jeffrey Richman, and Lilly Burns.

Check out the trailer for the series

The official trailer for Uncoupled dropped earlier this month after the teaser clip's release in May. The video features Harris trying to put his life back together after being dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years. He is encouraged to make the best of the situation and receives different kinds of advice, but he still finds it difficult to adjust to single life.

He tries to come to terms with online dating, goes out to parties, and hopes to find love again soon.

The series will have eight episodes in total, and viewers can expect to both laugh and cry with Harris. According to Netflix, the story is all about heartbreak, healing, and all the humor one finds along the way.

Stream Uncoupled on Netflix from Friday, July 29.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far