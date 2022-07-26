Netflix's Rebelde Season 2 cast list: Who stars in the Spanish reboot?

The students of Elite Way School are all set to return for a brand new season of the popular Netflix drama, Rebelde.

Directed by Santiago Limón, the Spanish-language Mexican teen drama revolves around an international boarding school and a generation of students who enroll with the dream of joining the prestigious music program and winning the Battle of the Bands to become stars.

The series is a sequel to the 2004 Mexican telenovela of the same name, which is, in turn, a reboot of the 2002 Argentine telenovela Rebelde Way by Cris Morena.

Rebelde Season 2: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

The second season of Netflix's Rebelde is all set to premiere on Wedesday, July 27 at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT. The official trailer for the second season dropped earlier this month and featured several juicy moments. The clip opened with the announcement of a new music director, whose plan is to have the students compete as soloists for the semester.

In the end, one student will hold the chance to record an EP which would launch their career. The video also featured a new joinee, Okane, who was being sent to the school as a student in need of reform.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"Based on the 2004 Mexican telenovela series of the same name, Rebelde tells a similar story to its predecessor. This time, new stars Andi, Esteban, MJ, Luka, Dixon, and Jana are six first-year students at Elite Way School. Coming from very different socioeconomic and personal backgrounds, with very different ideologies about life, they somehow come together to create beautiful music."

It further continues:

"Soon, their band’s growing popularity makes them a target of La Logia (The Lodge), a secret society within the school aimed at preserving the elite status of certain students. After a hazing incident uproots their school lives, the six eventually come together to compete in The Battle of the Bands. At the end of the battle, their band Sin Nombres, now renamed Rebelde, wins when they play a cover of the iconic titular song."

The series is written by llse Apellaniz, José Miguel Núñez, Talia Rothenberg and Pericles Sánchez.

Here's a look at the returning cast of the Netflix series.

Lizeth Selene as Andi

Mexican actress, singer, musician and model Lizeth Selene is best known for her work in the first season of the Netflix series, Bankrolled and Yellow. She will be reprising her role as Andi in the second season of the Netflix series.

Jerónimo Cantillo as Dixon

Jeronimo Cantillo is a Colombian actor and musician best known for his work in The Dynasty/Los Morales, Amor de Carnaval, Hidden Truth, Anibal Velasquez, Tormenta de Amor and Libertad. He will return as Dixon in the second season of Rebelde.

Andrea Chaparro as MJ

Mexican actress and model Andrea Chaparro is best known for her work in the first season of the Netflix series, The House of Flowers: The Movie and A través del mar. She will be reprising her role as MJ in the second season of the Netflix series.

Franco Masini as Luk

Franco Masini is an Argentine actor, musician, singer and producer who is best known for his work in The Clan and Love After Loving. He will return as Luk in the second season of Rebelde.

Other returning cast members of the series include Sergio Mayer Mori as Esteban, Azul Guaita as Jana, Puente as Sebastián, Giovanna Grigio as Emília and Estefanía Villarreal as Director Celina Ferrer. This season will also be joined by Joel Isaac Figueroa as Okane, a new student at Elite Way School.

Stream the second season of Rebelde on Netflix from Wednesday, July 27. The previous season is also available to stream on the platform.

