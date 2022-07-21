Trying Season 3 cast list: Rafe Spall, Esther Smith and others to star in Apple TV + series

The beloved Apple TV+ British comedy series, Trying, is returning this week, and viewers will finally see Nikki and Jason commencing parenthood.

Directed by Jim O'Hanlon and created by Andy Wolton, who also serves as the writer, the series revolves around Nikki and Jason, a couple wishing to become parents and opting for adoption, only to face new challenges and surprises that come with it.

Trying Season 3: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

The new season of Trying is set to premiere on Friday, July 22 at 3:00 AM ET on Apple TV+. The series' executive producers are Andy Wolton, Jim O'Hanlon, and Josh Cole, along with Chris Sussman and Emma Lawson as producers.

The synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"After a dramatic end to season two, the third season picks up with Nikki (BAFTA nominee Esther Smith) and Jason (SAG Award-nominee Rafe Spall) waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep-end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity."

The official trailer for season 3 dropped last month. It featured the couple diving into their parental responsibilities while also struggling to keep their apartment to give their new kids a stable life.

Here's a look at the returning cast of the Apple TV+ series in the upcoming season.

Rafe Spall as Jason Ross

English actor Rafe Spall is best known for his work in Kidulthood, A Good Year, One Day, Anonymous, Prometheus, Life of Pi, The Big Short, The BFG, The Ritual, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Shadow Line, Black Mirror and Men in Black: International, among several other projects.

He will be returning as Jason Ross in the upcoming season of Trying.

Esther Smith as Nikki Newman

Esther Smith is an English actress best known for her work in Uncle, Cuckoo, Skins, Parliament Square, Cockroaches, Siblings, The Midnight Beast, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child the play, and several other projects.

She will return as Nikki Newman in the third season of the Apple TV+ series, Trying.

Oliver Chris as Freddy

English actor Oliver Chris is best known for his work in The Office, Green Wing, According to Bex, Nathan Barley, The IT Crowd, Rescue Me, Sharpe's Challenge, Bonkers, and Bluestone 42, among several other projects.

He will be returning as Freddy in the upcoming season of Trying.

Sian Brooke as Karen

Sian Brooke is a British actress best known for her work in Sherlock, Guilt, Good Omens, Not Safe for Work, The Commander, Hotel Babylon, A Touch of Frost, All About George, Garrow's Law, The Moorside, and several other projects including her upcoming one in House of the Dragon.

She will be seen returning as Karen in the third season of the Apple TV+ series, Trying.

Other cast members of season 3 include Eden Togwell as Princess, Mickey McAnulty as Tyler, Darren Boyd as Scott, Robyn Cara as Jennifer/Jen along with Imelda Staunton as Penny, Ophelia Lovibond as Erica, Phil Davis as Vic, Paula Wilcox as Sandra, Marian McLoughlin as Jilly, Roderick Smith as John, Diana Pozharskaya as Sofia, Cush Jumbo as Jane and Navin Chowdhry as Deven.

Catch Season 3 of Trying on Apple TV+ from Friday, July 22.

