What time will Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more

The Ninja Turtles are back and this time they are ready to save the world from an alien invasion in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie.

Directed by Ant Ward and Andy Suriano, the film is set two years after Shredder's defeat, where the Ninja Turtles face their greatest challenge when a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a warning. This forces Leo to rise and lead his brothers, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species, the Krang.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming film.

When is Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie expected to air?

Netflix's Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie is all set to premiere on Friday, August 5 at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT. In the past, the series has been praised for its strong voice acting and luckily, most of the cast will be reprising their roles for the film.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie stars Ben Schwartz as Leonardo/Leo, Omar Benson Miller as Raphael/Raph, Brandon Mychal Smith as Michelangelo/Mikey, Josh Brener as Donatello/Donnie, Kat Graham as April O'Neil, Eric Bauza as Splinter, and Haley Joel Osment as Casey Jones.

The official synopsis for the Netflix film reads:

"The Turtles are put to the test when a mysterious stranger named Casey Jones arrives from the future to warn the mutant brothers of an impending invasion·of the most dangerous alien force in the galaxy - the Krang! Can the team rise up to become the heroes they are destined to be, or will their teenage foibles get the better of them? What unfolds is the most adventurous, emotional, and epic story ever told of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

The film is produced by Vladimir Radev and Andy Suriano alongside Tony Gama-Lobo and Rebecca May. Netflix announced its involvement in the film back in February 2019 and the production for the film was completed in April 2022.

All about the film's trailer

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie last month and it featured the turtles flaunting their mystical powers while stopping a speeding car chase. Casey Jones warns turtles that the Earth will be decimated by an alien race known as the Krang. He has been sent to the past to help them stop the impending attack and save the world before it's too late.

However, the Krang have already been summoned, and something causes the turtles to lose their magical abilities all at once. With the fate of the planet in their hands, the turtles and their group of warriors will have to fight the odds to defeat the Krang and save the world.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie is a continuation of the TV series as the film's plot follows Leonardo who is forced to lead his brothers to save the world from the Krang. Casey Jones is also back, but this time as a student of the turtles of the future and grandson of the turtles' nemesis-turned-ally Cassandra Jones.

Stream Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie from Friday, August 5 on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far