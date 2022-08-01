Who is Jordyn Owens? All about the actor who made his debut with Neil Patrick Harris' Netflix show Uncoupled

Netflix's latest rom-com drama, Uncoupled, not only stars some familiar faces but also introduces viewers to Geoffrey Owens' son Jordyn Owens, who makes his debut with the series.

Created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, Uncoupled follows real estate agent Michael Lawson, who gets dumped by his long-term boyfriend. To move on with his life, he tries to make the best of being single and jumps back into the dating scene in New York City.

Jordyn Owens will be essaying the role of Trey in the upcoming drama. Speaking about making his debut on the Netflix series, the actor shared that landing the role came as a big surprise to him. He will be acting opposite Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden. Speaking about the opportunity, in a Page Six interview Owens stated:

"Especially for a first project, it doesn’t get any better than this."

Here's everything viewers need to know about the fresh face, who debuted in the series that premiered on July 29, 2022.

Everything we know about Jordyn Owens

Jordyn Owens is a 23-year-old Montclair native and a son to The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens. He used to be a guard on the University of Massachusetts Lowell basketball team.

Owens developed an unexpected career as a painter during the pandemic. He even made an appearance on the Today Show to discuss his artwork. He also works as a model and has been photographed by Bruce Weber.

Talking about his son's acting capabilities, Geoffrey Owens told Page Six:

"I’ve observed it over the years. I’ve been observing it for the last five or six years."

Geoffrey also revealed that he had many discussions about the pitfalls of the acting business, saying, "we’ve worked together a lot." Earlier this week, the 61-year-old actor walked the red carpet for the show alongside Jordyn. Speaking of the experience, he said:

"I’m beyond words proud. I’m speechless."

Following his red carpet debut, Jordyn Owens also took to Instagram and expressed how grateful he was for the opportunity. He wrote:

"Beyond blessed (cliche I know) to have made my appearance with some of the best in the business, great experience, always thankful."

More about Netflix's Uncoupled

Netflix's Uncoupled premiered on Friday, July 29 with a total of eight episodes. The official trailer for the series dropped earlier this month and featured Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson, a real estate agent in New York City. Executive producers for Uncoupled include Neil Patrick Harris, Tony Hernandez, Darren Star, Jeffrey Richman, and Lilly Burns.

The series was first announced back in May 2021 and Neil Patrick Harris being assigned the lead role of Michael Lawson was revealed in August 2021.

Other notable names in pivotal roles include Tisha Campbell as Suzanne, Marcia Gay Harden as Claire, Tuc Watkins as Colin, Emerson Brooks as Billy, Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley, Colin Hanlon as Jonathan Stein, Jay Santiago as Freddy, April Ortiz as Teresa and Ajay Naidu as Raffi.

The series also stars David A. Gregory, Dan Amboyer, Denny Dillon, Jonathan Strait and Alexis Bronkovic, among others.

Uncoupled is currently streaming on Netflix.

