What time will Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 air on AMC and AMC+? Release date, synopsis, and more details explored

Created by Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan, the series revolves around the trials and tribulations of a criminal lawyer, Jimmy McGill, before he establishes his strip-mall law office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as Saul Goodman.

This season of the series picked up from four years before Jimmy McGill met Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

When is Episode 11 of Better Call Saul Season 6 expected to air?

Episode 11 of Better Call Saul Season 6 is set to premiere on Monday, August 1 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on AMC and AMC+. On Netflix, the episode is expected to be released the next day.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim, who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike, Gus, Nacho, and Lalo are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes."

Better Call Saul Season 6 stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Tony Dalton as Lalo, Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Michael Mando as Nacho Vargo, and Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring.

It is executively produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Thomas Schnauz, and Gennifer Hutchison. The series will conclude on Monday, August 15.

Episode 10 recap

The previous episode of Better Call Saul Season 6 is titled Nippy. It is set in Omaha in 2010, where Jimmy, under the alias Gene Takavic, befriends Marion, Jeff's mother, the cab driver who had recognized him as Saul Goodman. Gene confronts Jeff and offers to let him into "the game." He then trains Jeff and his friend in robbing a department store at the mall where Gene works.

He plays his part by befriending and distracting the mall's security guards with cinnamon rolls and small talk while Jeff steels expensive merchandise under a strict time limit. However, Jeff trips and hits his head on the slippery floor, but Gene gains him some extra time to recover by faking an emotional breakdown to distract the head of security.

The three get away with thousands of dollars in stolen goods, but Gene warns Jeff and his friend to stay away from him, threatening to turn them in to the authorities, even if it means getting caught himself. Happy about the con's success, Gene wistfully finds a Saul Goodman-style dress shirt in the department store but leaves without purchasing it.

This episode was directed by Michelle MacLaren alongside Alison Tatlock as the writer.

The preview for the upcoming episode of Better Call Saul Season 6 does not have much to show, but fans of the show are aware that the episode is titled Breaking Bad, which means that they may see the return of Jesse Pinkman and Walter White.

The episode is directed and written by Thomas Schnauz. This episode will be the first to feature the Breaking Bad duo of Walt and Jesse, but it won't be the first time the prequel series has time-jumped into the Breaking Bad era.

The cold opening of Better Call Saul's Season 4 episode Quite a Ride was set between the events of Breaking Bad Season 5 episodes Ozymandias and Granite State when the collapse of Heisenberg's meth empire forced Saul Goodman to flee Albuquerque.

