Netflix's Uncoupled cast: Neil Patrick Harris, Tisha Campbell, and others star in new rom-com series

Netflix is all set to give its viewers a new rom-com drama, Uncoupled. This time, however, it stars the 'LEGEN...wait for it... DARY' Neil Patrick Harris.

The series has been created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman. It follows real estate agent in his mid-forties, Michael Lawson, who gets dumped by his long-term boyfriend. In order to move on with his life, Lawson will have to make the best of being single and jump back into the dating scene in New York City.

Uncoupled: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

Netflix's Uncoupled will premiere on Friday, July 29 at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT. The series was first announced back in May 2021, and will have a total of eight episodes.

The official trailer for the series dropped earlier this month and featured Harris as Michael Lawson, a real estate agent in New York City who is struggling to move on from his long-term boyfriend who leaves him out of the blue. He had his entire life sorted, but now he will have to pick up the pieces and start looking for love all over again in the age of online dating.

The official synopsis of Uncoupled reads:

"Michael Lawson (Neil Patrick Harris) seems to have it all figured out. He’s a successful New York City real estate agent with a great career, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship with his partner of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins). But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael is completely blindsided. Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City."

Executive producers for the upcoming Netflix series include Neil Patrick Harris, Tony Hernandez, Darren Star, Jeffrey Richman, and Lilly Burns. Here's a look at the impressive cast of Netflix's Uncoupled.

Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson

American actor, singer, writer, producer, and television host Neil Patrick Harris is best known for his portrayal of Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother. He has notably featured in A Series of Unfortunate Events, Doogie Howser, M.D., Beastly, The Smurfs films, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog, Glee, Harold & Kumar, and Gone Girl, among several other projects.

He has received many prestigious accolades in his career, including a Tony Award, and five Primetime Emmy Awards.

Harris will star as Michael Lawson in Uncoupled. His character is a real estate agent in his mid-forties who lives in New York City. He jumps back into the modern dating scene after being dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years.

Tisha Campbell as Suzanne

Tisha Campbell is an American actress, comedian, singer, and dancer. She is best known for her work in Little Shop of Horrors, My Wife and Kids, Dr. Ken, Rita Rocks, Rags to Riches, School Daze, Rooftops, Another 48 Hrs., Boomerang, House Party films, Martin, The Protector, and Sprung, among several other projects.

Campbell will star as Suzanne in the upcoming Netflix rom-com drama. Her character is Michael’s business partner.

Tuc Watkins as Colin

American actor Tuc Watkins is best known for his appearances in One Life to Live, Desperate Housewives, General Hospital, The Boys in the Band, All My Children, The Free House films, The Mummy, and Beggars and Choosers. He has also worked on several other projects.

He will star as Colin, Michael's ex-boyfriend, in Uncoupled. He moves out of their shared residence on the eve of his 50th birthday.

Emerson Brooks as Billy

Emerson Brooks is an American actor who has made notable appearances in The Last Ship, The Office, Arrested Development, NCIS: LA, NCIS, Lost, 24, The Orville, Captain America, Terminator: Salvation, All My Children, and Super 8. Moreover, he has also lent his voice to over 50 video games, including Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto.

Brooks will star as Billy in the upcoming Netflix rom-com drama. Not much has been revealed about his character yet.

Other cast members of Uncoupled include Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley, Marcia Gay Harden as Claire, Colin Hanlon as Jonathan Stein, Jonah Platt as Horst, Jhulenty Delossantos as Luis, Jay Santiago as Freddy, April Ortiz as Teresa, and Ajay Naidu as Raffi.

Uncoupled also stars David A. Gregory as Corey, Dan Amboyer as Luke, Denny Dillon as Gina, Jonathan Strait as George Hill, Rob Kellogg as Harrison, Alexis Bronkovic as Layla, Jordyn Owens as Trey, Joti Patel as Stephanie, Kyle Dunn as Friedrich, and Phyllis Johnson as Nia.

Catch Uncoupled on Netflix from Friday, July 29.

