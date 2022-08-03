What time will The Sandman Season 1 air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more about Neil Gaiman's series

DC's The Sandman, known to be the perfect blend of myth and dark fantasy, is finally getting its own series. Based on the popular DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman in 1986, the series is produced by David S. Goyer and developed by Allan Heinberg, Gaiman, and Goyer. It revolves around Morpheus, the king of dreams, who is captured in an occult ritual and is held captive for 106 years before escaping to restore order to Dreaming, his kingdom.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the series.

When is Season 1 of The Sandman expected to air?

Netflix's The Sandman is all set to premiere on Friday, August 5 at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT. The series stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus/Dream, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, Charles Dance as Sir Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Donna Preston as Despair.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence."

It also stars Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Joely Richardson and Niamh Walsh as Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as Dr. John Dee, Kyo Ra as Rose Walker, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall and Sandra James-Young as Unity Kinkaid.

The series also stars Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven, Mark Hamill as Mervyn Pumpkinhead, and Lenny Henry as Martin Tenbones.

Check out the trailer for the series

The official trailer for Netflix's The Sandman dropped last month and featured the king of dreams and ruler of Dreaming. The clip showed him coming face-to-face with the current state of affairs in his kingdom, which has undergone a lot of power mayhem in his absence.

He now sees the dreaming and waking worlds being tampered with, leading to a lot of imbalance, so he sets out to restore order and take back his seat by fighting both cosmic and human forces. Viewers also get a glimpse of the ruler of hell, Lucifer Morningstar, as well as Dream's siblings, Death and Desire.

The series is guaranteed to be a visual treat for viewers thanks to the spectacular VFX in the trailer. The first teaser for the series was unveiled by Netflix at their TUDUM fan event which showed Dream’s summoning and capture during an occult ritual.

The first season is said to be a 10-episode chapter and is executively produced by Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg. In a recent interview, author Neil Gaiman stated:

"This adaptation is the first time that I’ve been willing to come on board. We've reached a point that really did not exist when The Sandman comics began. Longer format, novelistic television series now have the special effects and budgets to bring this world to life. Technologically, I really think we're in a place right now where we're getting to make Sandman in a way that we could not have dreamed of making even 15 years ago, even 10 years ago."

The Sandman will be available on Netflix on Friday, August 5.

